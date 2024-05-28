To,

The Members of,

M/s Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Limited Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Consolidated financial statements of M/s. Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Limited ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Consolidated financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit/loss, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date. Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

As per information provided to us during the course of audit,

The company M/s Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd. has proposed a scheme of Demerger of its business operation and the scheme has been approved by the Board of Director Meetings. The Board has applied before the National Company law Tribunal (Competent Authority) for approval of the scheme of De-merger and the same is pending before the authority. Since the matter is pending before Competent Authority, no reporting with respect to proposed de-merger is required to be done. We further do not form any opinion on the same.

Information Other than the Consolidated Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Consolidated Financial Statements The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Consolidated financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. That Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process Auditors Responsibilityfor the Audit of the Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Consolidated Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the consolidated Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

!Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Consolidated Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Consolidated Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Consolidated Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Consolidated Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Consolidated Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid consolidated financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as onMarch 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Consolidated Financial Statements. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Consolidated Financial Statements. ii The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief , no fund have been advance or loan or invested (either from borrowed fund or share premium or any other sources or kind of fund) by the company to or any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity (intermediary) with the understanding , whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that intermediary shall , directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or behalf of the company (ultimate beneficiary) or provide any guarantee, security or like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiary.

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief , no fund have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity including foreign entity (funding party), with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the company shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person or entity identified any manner whatsoever by or on behalf funding party (ultimate beneficiary ) or provide any guarantee, security or like that on behalf of the ultimate beneficiary (c) Based on audit procedure that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under sub-clause (1) and (2) of rule 11 (e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. (a) The Company has not proposed dividend in the previous year and as such provisions of Section 123 of the Act is not required to be reported.

(b) The Company has not declared any interim dividend during the year and until the date of this report.

(c) The Board of Directors of the Company have not proposed any final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended on March, 31 2024.

For and on Behalf of M/S P.S. THAKARE & CO.

Chartered Accountants

Place: Nagpur FRN: 128572W Date: 28/05/2024 UDIN : 24127522BKDGZE1437

Bhagwat Thakare Partner Membership No. 127522

Annexure A - To The Independent Auditors Report

The annexure referred to in our independent auditors report to the members of Emkay Taps And Cutting Tools Limited ("the Company"), on the Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 31stMarch 2024, we report that: (i) (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company does not have any intangible assets.

(b) All the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and on examination of registered sale deeds provided to us, we report that the title deeds of all the immovable properties are held in the name of the company as at the Balance Sheet date.

(d) The company has not undertaken any revaluation of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies in the verification of inventory were noticed.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees from ICICI Bank Ltd, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during the period under reporting and the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) The company during the year has neither provided any guarantee or security nor granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. The investment made by the company during the year has been done in compliance of Section 186 and duly accounted in the books.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security. There were no loans granted during the year under section 185 of the Act.

(v) The company has not accepted deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31st, 2024 and thus the provisions of clause (v) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(vi) The company has maintained cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub- section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act and such accounts and records have been so made and maintained.

(vii) According to the information and explanation given to us, in respect of statutory dues :

(a) The company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) The company does not have any disputed statutory dues during the period under reporting.

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings and in the payment of interest thereto any lender.

(b) The company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The term loans which were obtained by the company were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. (d) The funds raised by the company on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer during the year and hence reporting under clause (x) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, neither fraud by the company nor any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have considered whistle-blower complaints, if any, received during the year by the company;

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi company and thus reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company is in compliance with provisions of section 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable, for all the transactions with the related parties and the details have been properly disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The company has an internal audit system which commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by us.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

(xvi) (a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activity without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934; (c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) We have not come across to instance where the Group has more than one CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) The company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) We have not found any instances wherein the Statutory Auditor of the Company has resigned during the period under reporting. (xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists, as on the date of the audit report, that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date; (xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, the company during the period under reporting does not have any unspent amount required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act; (b) The Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, which is required to be transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

(xxi) There have been no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the Consolidated Financial Statements.

For and on Behalf of M/S P.S. THAKARE & CO.

Chartered Accountants Place: Nagpur FRN: 128572W Date: 28/05/2024

? Bhagwat Thakare Partner Membership No. 127522

Annexure B -to The Independent Auditors Report Of Even Date On The Consolidated Financial Statements

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Emkay Taps &Cutting Tools Limited ("the Company") as ofMarch 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the "Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013. Auditors Responsibility Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the Auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of Financial Reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting includes those policies and procedures that: (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements n accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on internal control over financial reporting criteria established bythe Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For and on Behalf of Place: Nagpur

M/S P.S. THAKARE & CO. Date: 28/05/2024

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 128572W

Bhagwat Thakare

Partner

Membership No. 127522