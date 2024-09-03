iifl-logo-icon 1
Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd Share Price

48.5
(-2.61%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:41:50 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open49
  • Day's High49
  • 52 Wk High86.6
  • Prev. Close49.8
  • Day's Low48.5
  • 52 Wk Low 45.25
  • Turnover (lac)1.94
  • P/E21.94
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21.56
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

49

Prev. Close

49.8

Turnover(Lac.)

1.94

Day's High

49

Day's Low

48.5

52 Week's High

86.6

52 Week's Low

45.25

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21.56

P/E

21.94

EPS

2.27

Divi. Yield

0

Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

7 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

No Record Found

Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:18 AM

06 Jan, 2025|08:18 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.34%

Non-Promoter- 0.13%

Institutions: 0.13%

Non-Institutions: 28.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.17

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.36

2.01

1.01

0.59

Net Worth

4.53

2.02

1.02

0.6

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manishbhai Natvarbhai Brahmbhatt

Executive Director

Kamleshbhai Hasmukhbhai Patel

Executive Director

Ketan Suryakant Thakkar

Non Executive Director

Jagrutiben Manishbhai Brahmbhatt

Independent Director

Khushbu Jignesh Shah

Independent Director

Parthivkumar Bharatbhai Barad

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sweta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd

Summary

Summary

Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd was incorporated on January 10, 2012 as Boss Packaging Solutions Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated January 10, 2012, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed from Boss Packaging Private Limited to Boss Packaging Solutions Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 10, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.The Company started business in 2012 as manufacturer of filling and sticker labeling machines to become a manufacturer, supplier and exporter of diversified packaging, capping, filling machines, self-adhesive sticker labeling machine, conveyors, turn tables, web sealers, electric tunnels, sleeve applicator etc. From a single type equipment manufactured to facilitate filling and sticker labeling machine in 2012, the Company has expanded the equipment portfolio to wide range of packaging machines which includes a comprehensive range of packaging machinery such as, industrial packaging machines with Semi Automatic or automatic Liquid Filling Machines, Semi-Automatic or Automatic Screw or ROPP Capping machine, Pick and Place Screw Capping Machines.The Company operates from Manufacturing Unit located at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Their products find application in various end-use industries including edible oil, lubricants, chemicals, cosmetics, homecare, viscous liquid, pharmaceut
Company FAQs

What is the Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹48.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd is ₹21.56 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd is 21.94 and 1.71 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd is ₹45.25 and ₹86.6 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd?

Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -44.00%, 3 Month at -26.07% and 1 Month at -10.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.35 %
Institutions - 0.58 %
Public - 28.07 %

