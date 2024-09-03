Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEngineering
Open₹49
Prev. Close₹49.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.94
Day's High₹49
Day's Low₹48.5
52 Week's High₹86.6
52 Week's Low₹45.25
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21.56
P/E21.94
EPS2.27
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.17
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.36
2.01
1.01
0.59
Net Worth
4.53
2.02
1.02
0.6
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Chairman & Managing Director
Manishbhai Natvarbhai Brahmbhatt
Executive Director
Kamleshbhai Hasmukhbhai Patel
Executive Director
Ketan Suryakant Thakkar
Non Executive Director
Jagrutiben Manishbhai Brahmbhatt
Independent Director
Khushbu Jignesh Shah
Independent Director
Parthivkumar Bharatbhai Barad
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sweta
Reports by Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd
Summary
Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd was incorporated on January 10, 2012 as Boss Packaging Solutions Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated January 10, 2012, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed from Boss Packaging Private Limited to Boss Packaging Solutions Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 10, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.The Company started business in 2012 as manufacturer of filling and sticker labeling machines to become a manufacturer, supplier and exporter of diversified packaging, capping, filling machines, self-adhesive sticker labeling machine, conveyors, turn tables, web sealers, electric tunnels, sleeve applicator etc. From a single type equipment manufactured to facilitate filling and sticker labeling machine in 2012, the Company has expanded the equipment portfolio to wide range of packaging machines which includes a comprehensive range of packaging machinery such as, industrial packaging machines with Semi Automatic or automatic Liquid Filling Machines, Semi-Automatic or Automatic Screw or ROPP Capping machine, Pick and Place Screw Capping Machines.The Company operates from Manufacturing Unit located at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Their products find application in various end-use industries including edible oil, lubricants, chemicals, cosmetics, homecare, viscous liquid, pharmaceut
The Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹48.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd is ₹21.56 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd is 21.94 and 1.71 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd is ₹45.25 and ₹86.6 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -44.00%, 3 Month at -26.07% and 1 Month at -10.19%.
