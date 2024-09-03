Summary

Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd was incorporated on January 10, 2012 as Boss Packaging Solutions Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated January 10, 2012, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed from Boss Packaging Private Limited to Boss Packaging Solutions Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 10, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.The Company started business in 2012 as manufacturer of filling and sticker labeling machines to become a manufacturer, supplier and exporter of diversified packaging, capping, filling machines, self-adhesive sticker labeling machine, conveyors, turn tables, web sealers, electric tunnels, sleeve applicator etc. From a single type equipment manufactured to facilitate filling and sticker labeling machine in 2012, the Company has expanded the equipment portfolio to wide range of packaging machines which includes a comprehensive range of packaging machinery such as, industrial packaging machines with Semi Automatic or automatic Liquid Filling Machines, Semi-Automatic or Automatic Screw or ROPP Capping machine, Pick and Place Screw Capping Machines.The Company operates from Manufacturing Unit located at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Their products find application in various end-use industries including edible oil, lubricants, chemicals, cosmetics, homecare, viscous liquid, pharmaceut

