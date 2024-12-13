|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Dec 2024
|7 Dec 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 13th December, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 11-C, SUR No56/1/2/3, Ramdev Estate, Nr Siddipura Estate, Opp. Ramol Mehmdabad Highway, Vinzol Road, Ahmedabad-382445, Gujarat, inter-alia, to consider the following agendas: 1. To shift Registered Office of the Company within the local limit of the city 2. Such other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of the chair Boss Packaging Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and Other Business Boss Packaging Solutions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
