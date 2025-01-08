Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.17
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.36
2.01
1.01
0.59
Net Worth
4.53
2.02
1.02
0.6
Minority Interest
Debt
0.66
0.04
0.2
0.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.19
2.06
1.22
1.12
Fixed Assets
0.13
0.13
0.13
0.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
5
1.63
0.94
0.9
Inventories
4.46
1.73
1.69
1.25
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.62
2.96
0.54
0.93
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.4
0.25
0.29
0.25
Sundry Creditors
-1.22
-2.33
-0.92
-1.05
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.26
-0.98
-0.66
-0.48
Cash
0.05
0.28
0.13
0.1
Total Assets
5.19
2.05
1.21
1.13
