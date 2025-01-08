iifl-logo-icon 1
Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

49.85
(2.78%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.17

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.36

2.01

1.01

0.59

Net Worth

4.53

2.02

1.02

0.6

Minority Interest

Debt

0.66

0.04

0.2

0.52

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.19

2.06

1.22

1.12

Fixed Assets

0.13

0.13

0.13

0.12

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

5

1.63

0.94

0.9

Inventories

4.46

1.73

1.69

1.25

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.62

2.96

0.54

0.93

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.4

0.25

0.29

0.25

Sundry Creditors

-1.22

-2.33

-0.92

-1.05

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.26

-0.98

-0.66

-0.48

Cash

0.05

0.28

0.13

0.1

Total Assets

5.19

2.05

1.21

1.13

