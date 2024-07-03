Summary

Ice Make Refrigeration Limited was originally incorporated on March 31, 2009 as a private limited company with the name Ic Ice Make Refrigeration Private Limited. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Ice Make Refrigeration Private Limited on August 04, 2015. Further, the Company converted into a public limited company on August 29, 2017 and the name of the Company was changed to Ice Make Refrigeration Limited.Ice Make is a refrigeration equipment manufacturer, engaged in providing cooling solutions. The Company provides cooling solutions for cooling systems and accessories used in industries such as dairy, ice-cream, food processing, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, cold chains, logistics, hospital, hospitality and retail, among others. The Company operates its business verticals under the brand of Ice Make.The Company is promoted by Mr. Chandrakant P. Patel, Mr. Rajendra P. Patel and Mr. Vipul I. Patel. The promoters commenced the business in 2 firms (i) Ice Make Refrigeration (Proprietorship Firm) in 1993 and (ii) Hi Make Engineers (Proprietorship Firm) in 1997 (The name was thereafter modified to Colpan Poly Panel Industries). The running business of the 2 firms was taken over by way of a business transfer agreement in 2009.The Promoters, through the aforesaid firms, had initiated business as refrigeration equipment manufacturer by Commercial Refrigeration manufacturing in 1993 and forayed into Cold Room manufacturing in 2002 as well as Industrial Refrigeratio

