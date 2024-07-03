iifl-logo-icon 1
ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd Share Price

774.65
(-1.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:34:48 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open785.65
  • Day's High788.5
  • 52 Wk High983.5
  • Prev. Close783.3
  • Day's Low771.3
  • 52 Wk Low 434.05
  • Turnover (lac)37.64
  • P/E49.05
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value74.27
  • EPS15.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,222.38
  • Div. Yield0.26
View All Historical Data
ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

785.65

Prev. Close

783.3

Turnover(Lac.)

37.64

Day's High

788.5

Day's Low

771.3

52 Week's High

983.5

52 Week's Low

434.05

Book Value

74.27

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,222.38

P/E

49.05

EPS

15.97

Divi. Yield

0.26

ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:56 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.48%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.78

15.78

15.7

15.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

92.67

69.23

49.62

43.51

Net Worth

108.45

85.01

65.32

59.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

131.45

135.9

101.04

87.52

yoy growth (%)

-3.27

34.5

15.44

222.01

Raw materials

-90.03

-88.14

-66.95

-55.73

As % of sales

68.49

64.85

66.25

63.67

Employee costs

-10.12

-10.37

-7.93

-6.93

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.47

9.72

9.73

7.39

Depreciation

-3.54

-3.25

-1.49

-1.6

Tax paid

-1.98

-2.55

-3.1

-2.38

Working capital

-2.37

-3.18

18.23

13.32

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.27

34.5

15.44

222.01

Op profit growth

-24.67

12.74

24.81

316.28

EBIT growth

-28.74

-0.87

32.96

410.03

Net profit growth

-37.35

8.12

32.19

834.79

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

378.38

312.21

206.1

134.65

137.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

378.38

312.21

206.1

134.65

137.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.62

1.12

0.71

1.22

0.5

ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Chandrakant P Patel

Joint Managing Director

Rajendra P Patel

Joint Managing Director

Vipul I Patel

Independent Director

Darsha R Kikani

Independent Director

Harshadrai P Pandya

Independent Director

Krishnakant L Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mandar Desai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd

Summary

Ice Make Refrigeration Limited was originally incorporated on March 31, 2009 as a private limited company with the name Ic Ice Make Refrigeration Private Limited. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Ice Make Refrigeration Private Limited on August 04, 2015. Further, the Company converted into a public limited company on August 29, 2017 and the name of the Company was changed to Ice Make Refrigeration Limited.Ice Make is a refrigeration equipment manufacturer, engaged in providing cooling solutions. The Company provides cooling solutions for cooling systems and accessories used in industries such as dairy, ice-cream, food processing, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, cold chains, logistics, hospital, hospitality and retail, among others. The Company operates its business verticals under the brand of Ice Make.The Company is promoted by Mr. Chandrakant P. Patel, Mr. Rajendra P. Patel and Mr. Vipul I. Patel. The promoters commenced the business in 2 firms (i) Ice Make Refrigeration (Proprietorship Firm) in 1993 and (ii) Hi Make Engineers (Proprietorship Firm) in 1997 (The name was thereafter modified to Colpan Poly Panel Industries). The running business of the 2 firms was taken over by way of a business transfer agreement in 2009.The Promoters, through the aforesaid firms, had initiated business as refrigeration equipment manufacturer by Commercial Refrigeration manufacturing in 1993 and forayed into Cold Room manufacturing in 2002 as well as Industrial Refrigeratio
Company FAQs

What is the ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd share price today?

The ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹774.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd is ₹1222.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd is 49.05 and 10.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd is ₹434.05 and ₹983.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd?

ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.73%, 3 Years at 121.32%, 1 Year at 26.88%, 6 Month at -10.72%, 3 Month at 7.07% and 1 Month at -4.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.49 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.51 %

