SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹785.65
Prev. Close₹783.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹37.64
Day's High₹788.5
Day's Low₹771.3
52 Week's High₹983.5
52 Week's Low₹434.05
Book Value₹74.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,222.38
P/E49.05
EPS15.97
Divi. Yield0.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.78
15.78
15.7
15.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
92.67
69.23
49.62
43.51
Net Worth
108.45
85.01
65.32
59.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
131.45
135.9
101.04
87.52
yoy growth (%)
-3.27
34.5
15.44
222.01
Raw materials
-90.03
-88.14
-66.95
-55.73
As % of sales
68.49
64.85
66.25
63.67
Employee costs
-10.12
-10.37
-7.93
-6.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.47
9.72
9.73
7.39
Depreciation
-3.54
-3.25
-1.49
-1.6
Tax paid
-1.98
-2.55
-3.1
-2.38
Working capital
-2.37
-3.18
18.23
13.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.27
34.5
15.44
222.01
Op profit growth
-24.67
12.74
24.81
316.28
EBIT growth
-28.74
-0.87
32.96
410.03
Net profit growth
-37.35
8.12
32.19
834.79
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
378.38
312.21
206.1
134.65
137.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
378.38
312.21
206.1
134.65
137.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.62
1.12
0.71
1.22
0.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Chandrakant P Patel
Joint Managing Director
Rajendra P Patel
Joint Managing Director
Vipul I Patel
Independent Director
Darsha R Kikani
Independent Director
Harshadrai P Pandya
Independent Director
Krishnakant L Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mandar Desai
Reports by ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd
Summary
Ice Make Refrigeration Limited was originally incorporated on March 31, 2009 as a private limited company with the name Ic Ice Make Refrigeration Private Limited. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Ice Make Refrigeration Private Limited on August 04, 2015. Further, the Company converted into a public limited company on August 29, 2017 and the name of the Company was changed to Ice Make Refrigeration Limited.Ice Make is a refrigeration equipment manufacturer, engaged in providing cooling solutions. The Company provides cooling solutions for cooling systems and accessories used in industries such as dairy, ice-cream, food processing, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, cold chains, logistics, hospital, hospitality and retail, among others. The Company operates its business verticals under the brand of Ice Make.The Company is promoted by Mr. Chandrakant P. Patel, Mr. Rajendra P. Patel and Mr. Vipul I. Patel. The promoters commenced the business in 2 firms (i) Ice Make Refrigeration (Proprietorship Firm) in 1993 and (ii) Hi Make Engineers (Proprietorship Firm) in 1997 (The name was thereafter modified to Colpan Poly Panel Industries). The running business of the 2 firms was taken over by way of a business transfer agreement in 2009.The Promoters, through the aforesaid firms, had initiated business as refrigeration equipment manufacturer by Commercial Refrigeration manufacturing in 1993 and forayed into Cold Room manufacturing in 2002 as well as Industrial Refrigeratio
The ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹774.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd is ₹1222.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd is 49.05 and 10.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd is ₹434.05 and ₹983.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.73%, 3 Years at 121.32%, 1 Year at 26.88%, 6 Month at -10.72%, 3 Month at 7.07% and 1 Month at -4.30%.
