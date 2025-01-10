ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.78
15.78
15.7
15.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
92.67
69.23
49.62
43.51
Net Worth
108.45
85.01
65.32
59.18
Minority Interest
Debt
23.91
3.15
8.58
7.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.11
0
0.16
Total Liabilities
132.36
88.27
73.9
66.86
Fixed Assets
57.99
29.96
29.29
27.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.38
8.01
3.36
3.36
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0.06
0.06
0.21
Networking Capital
62.77
40.81
39.28
34.96
Inventories
53.07
46.59
44.31
34.8
Inventory Days
96.62
Sundry Debtors
68.44
54.64
34.29
27.24
Debtor Days
75.63
Other Current Assets
18.2
9.44
9.84
13.2
Sundry Creditors
-52.38
-48.66
-31.6
-24.98
Creditor Days
69.36
Other Current Liabilities
-24.56
-21.2
-17.56
-15.3
Cash
8.17
9.45
1.93
1.19
Total Assets
132.38
88.29
73.92
66.87
