|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
131.45
135.9
101.04
87.52
yoy growth (%)
-3.27
34.5
15.44
222.01
Raw materials
-90.03
-88.14
-66.95
-55.73
As % of sales
68.49
64.85
66.25
63.67
Employee costs
-10.12
-10.37
-7.93
-6.93
As % of sales
7.69
7.63
7.85
7.92
Other costs
-20.78
-23.43
-13.78
-14.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.81
17.24
13.64
17.07
Operating profit
10.51
13.95
12.37
9.91
OPM
7.99
10.26
12.24
11.32
Depreciation
-3.54
-3.25
-1.49
-1.6
Interest expense
-1.66
-1.69
-1.78
-1.26
Other income
1.17
0.71
0.63
0.35
Profit before tax
6.47
9.72
9.73
7.39
Taxes
-1.98
-2.55
-3.1
-2.38
Tax rate
-30.61
-26.23
-31.88
-32.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.49
7.17
6.63
5.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.49
7.17
6.63
5.01
yoy growth (%)
-37.35
8.12
32.19
834.79
NPM
3.41
5.27
6.56
5.73
