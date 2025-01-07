iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

763.6
(1.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:04:56 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

131.45

135.9

101.04

87.52

yoy growth (%)

-3.27

34.5

15.44

222.01

Raw materials

-90.03

-88.14

-66.95

-55.73

As % of sales

68.49

64.85

66.25

63.67

Employee costs

-10.12

-10.37

-7.93

-6.93

As % of sales

7.69

7.63

7.85

7.92

Other costs

-20.78

-23.43

-13.78

-14.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.81

17.24

13.64

17.07

Operating profit

10.51

13.95

12.37

9.91

OPM

7.99

10.26

12.24

11.32

Depreciation

-3.54

-3.25

-1.49

-1.6

Interest expense

-1.66

-1.69

-1.78

-1.26

Other income

1.17

0.71

0.63

0.35

Profit before tax

6.47

9.72

9.73

7.39

Taxes

-1.98

-2.55

-3.1

-2.38

Tax rate

-30.61

-26.23

-31.88

-32.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.49

7.17

6.63

5.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.49

7.17

6.63

5.01

yoy growth (%)

-37.35

8.12

32.19

834.79

NPM

3.41

5.27

6.56

5.73

ICE Make Refrig. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.