ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.47
9.72
9.73
7.39
Depreciation
-3.54
-3.25
-1.49
-1.6
Tax paid
-1.98
-2.55
-3.1
-2.38
Working capital
-2.37
-3.18
18.23
13.32
Other operating items
Operating
-1.42
0.74
23.37
16.73
Capital expenditure
3.2
21.83
2.52
9.05
Free cash flow
1.77
22.57
25.89
25.78
Equity raised
78.58
61.33
40.74
11.84
Investing
0
0
1.1
2.26
Financing
-2.89
6.27
2.29
12.73
Dividends paid
0
0
1.56
0
Net in cash
77.47
90.17
71.59
52.61
No Record Found
