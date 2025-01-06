iifl-logo-icon 1
ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd Cash Flow Statement

756
(-3.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

ICE Make Refrig. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.47

9.72

9.73

7.39

Depreciation

-3.54

-3.25

-1.49

-1.6

Tax paid

-1.98

-2.55

-3.1

-2.38

Working capital

-2.37

-3.18

18.23

13.32

Other operating items

Operating

-1.42

0.74

23.37

16.73

Capital expenditure

3.2

21.83

2.52

9.05

Free cash flow

1.77

22.57

25.89

25.78

Equity raised

78.58

61.33

40.74

11.84

Investing

0

0

1.1

2.26

Financing

-2.89

6.27

2.29

12.73

Dividends paid

0

0

1.56

0

Net in cash

77.47

90.17

71.59

52.61

