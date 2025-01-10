To,

The Members,

Ice Make Refrigeration Limited

Dear Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 15th Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE / HIGHLIGHTS

The Companys financial performance for the year ended on March 31, 2024 is highlighted below:

( In lakhs) Particulars Standalone Results Year Ended March 31, 2024 Year Ended March 31, 2023 Net Revenue From Operations 36,959.85 30,268.86 Add: Other Incomes 98.10 154.64 Total Income 37,057.95 30,423.50 Earnings before Interest, Depreciation, Tax & Amortization 4,120.55 3,285.99 Less: Depreciation and Amortization (350.87) (331.07) Earnings before Interest & Tax 3,769.68 2,954.92 Less: Finance Cost (185.44) (114.56) Profit Before Tax 3,584.24 2,840.36 Less: Provisions for Income Tax including Deferred Tax (922.52) (735.36) Profit After Tax 2,661.72 2,105 Profit Carried to Balance Sheet 2,661.72 2,105 Total Reserves & Surplus 9,266.54 6,923.25

2. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND STATE OF AFFAIRS OF THE COMPANY

Standalone

The Companys total revenue stood at 37,057.95 lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024 as compared to 30,423.50 lakhs in the previous year indicating 21.81% increase from that of March 31, 2023. Earnings before Interest, Depreciation, Tax and Amortization (EBIDTA) for the year was 4,120.55 lakhs as compared to 3,285.99 lakhs in the previous year indicating 25.40% increase from that of March 31, 2023. This reflects a robust operational performance and sustainable growth of the Company.

This year EPS stood at 16.87.

Consolidated

The Companys total revenue stood at 37,900.14 lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024 as compared to 31,332.58 lakhs in the previous year indicating 20.96% increase from that of March 31, 2023. Earnings before Interest, Depreciation, Tax and Amortization (EBIDTA) for the year was 4,138.77 lakhs as compared to 3,323.47 lakhs in the previous year indicating 24.53% increase from that of March 31, 2023.

Further, this year EPS stood at 16.56.

3. DIVIDEND

Considering the profit, growth and future prospects of the Company, the Directors have decided to recommend the Final Dividend of 2.00 (20 % on the face value of the share) per Equity Shares on 1,57,79,735 Equity Shares of the Company of 10/- each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024. The total amount of dividend recommended is 3, 15, 59,470/- (Three Crore Fifteen lakhs Fifty Nine Thousand Four Hundred Seventy)

4. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

There has not transferred any Amount to General Reserve during the year 2023-2024.

5. CASH FLOW AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The statement as required under Section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of the subsidiary of the Companies viz. Bharat Refrigerations Private Limited & IceBest Private Limited are annexed and forms an integral part of this Report. Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with relevant Accounting Standards issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, form part of the Annual Report and Accounts. Cash Flow Statement is also attached as part of the Annual Report and Accounts.

6. DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company has in place adequate internal control systems commensurate with the size of its operations. The internal control systems, comprising of policies and procedures, are designed to ensure sound management of your Companys operations, safekeeping of its assets, optimal utilization of resources, reliability of its financial information and compliance. Clearly defined roles and responsibilities have been institutionalized. Systems and procedures are periodically reviewed to keep pace with the growing size and complexity of your Companys operations.

7. DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY / JOINT VENTURE / ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

Bharat Refrigerations Private Limited is wholly owned subsidiary Company of Ice Make Refrigeration Limited. IceBest Private Limited, newly incorporated on December 28, 2022 is subsidiary Company of Ice Make Refrigeration Limited where Ice Make owns 60% shares.

A statement containing the salient feature of the financial statement of Subsidiary company under the first proviso to sub-section (3) of section 129 in form AOC - 1 is appended as Annexure - 5 The Company does not have any Joint Venture or Associate Company.

8. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which these Financial Statements relate and on the date of this report. Further, during the financial year under report, no significant or material orders have been passed by any of the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and operations of the Company in future.

9. DEPOSITS

During the financial year under report, your Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 of the Companies Act, 2013.

10. STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. Umesh Shah & Associates (FRN: 114563W), Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad were appointed as a Statutory Auditor of the Company at the 10th Annual General Meeting until conclusion of 15th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company.

Based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors has recommended the reappointment of M/s. Umesh Shah & Associates (FRN:

114563W), Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, for a second term of five consecutive years, from the conclusion of the 15th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 20th Annual General Meeting for approval of shareholders of the Company.

The Company has received written consent(s) and certificate(s) of eligibility in accordance with Sections 139, 141 and other applicable provisions of the Act and Rules issued thereunder (including any statutory modification (s) or re-enactment(s) for the time being in force), from M/s. Umesh Shah & Associates (FRN: 114563W).

The Auditors Report for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 forms part of this Annual Report and the same does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

There have been no instances of fraud reported by the Auditors under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

11. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

In terms of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of your Company has appointed M/s. K. Jatin & Co., Practicing Company Secretary, Ahmedabad as a Secretarial Auditors to conduct an Audit of secretarial records and compliances in accordance with the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024.

The Secretarial Audit Report given by M/s. K. Jatin & Co., Practicing Company Secretary, Ahmedabad is enclosed herewith as Annexure - 3.

The same does not contain any qualification or adverse remark.

12. COST AUDITOR

The Board of Directors of your Company has appointed Mr. Mitesh Prajapati, Proprietor of the Firm M/s. M.I. Prajapati & Associates, Cost Accountants, Ahmedabad as Cost Auditors to conduct audit of the Cost Records for Financial Year to be ended on March 31, 2025.

13. COST RECORDS

The Central Government has prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the act, for the goods supplied by the Company. The Company has maintained proper cost records.

14. SHARE CAPITAL

The paid up Equity Share Capital as at March 31, 2024 remained at 1,577.97 lakh. During the period under report, your Company has not issued any share including Sweat Equity, Convertible Debentures.

15. LISTING

The Equity Shares of the Company are listed on Main Board Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The Company is regular in payment of Annual Listing Fees. The Company has paid Listing fees up to the year 2024-25.

16. GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS UNDER ICE MAKE REFRIGERATION LIMITED EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION PLAN 2018 ("ICE MAKE ESOP 2018")

Pursuant to approval of Members obtained on October 26, 2018 via Postal Ballot. The aggregate number of Equity Shares to be issued and allotted by the Company upon exercise of Options under the Plan shall not exceed 3,92,000 (Three lakhs Ninety Two Thousand) Equity Shares, and as per applicable provisions of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014, the Companies Act, 2013, the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company and the Ice Make ESOP Plan 2018, and pursuant to the consent of the members of the

Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Company has granted 156000 Options pursuant to the Ice Make ESOP Plan 2018 to eligible employees on the following terms and conditions:

Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 14 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021

A. Relevant disclosures in terms of the accounting standards prescribed by the Central Government in terms of section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (18 of 2013) including the Guidance note on accounting for employee share-based payments issued in that regard from time to time.

B. Diluted EPS on issue of shares pursuant to all the schemes covered under the regulations shall be disclosed in accordance with Accounting Standard 20 - Earnings Per Share issued by Central Government or any other relevant accounting standards as issued from time to time.

Diluted EPS for the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 is 16.56 and for Standalone Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 is 16.87

C. Details related to ESOP Schemes of the Company

i. Description of ESOP Scheme that existed any time during the year :

Particulars Ice Make ESOP 2018 Date of approval of shareholders October 26, 2018 Total number of options/units approved by the shareholders 392000

Vesting requirements Period of Vesting % of Options to be vested Upon expiry of 12 months from the date of Grant 30% Upon expiry of 24 months from the date of Grant 30% Upon expiry of 36 months from the date of Grant 40%

Exercise Price or pricing formula Rs. 57/- per Option Maximum term of options granted Within 3 months from the date of vesting Sources of shares (primary, secondary or combination) Primary Variation in terms of options Nil Other Terms As per the Scheme and the Letter of Grant

ii. Method used to account for ESOS - Intrinsic or fair value : Fair Value Method

iii. Where the company opts for expensing of the options using the intrinsic value of the options, the difference between the employee compensation cost so computed and the employee compensation cost that shall have been recognized if it had used the fair value of the options shall be disclosed. The impact of this difference on profits and on EPS of the company shall also be disclosed. Not Applicable

iv. Option movement during the year (For each ESOS): NIL

v. Weighted-average exercise prices and weighted-average fair values of options shall be disclosed separately for options whose exercise price either equals or exceeds or is less than the market price of the stock

Particulars ESOP 2018 Grant Date March 15, 2019 No of options granted 156000

Weighted average price per option (In Rs.) Weight Call Value Weighted average price per option (In Rs.) 30% 22.51 675.3 30% 26.80 804.0 40% 30.06 1,202.4 100 2,681.7

vi. Employee wise details (name of employee, designation, number of options granted during the year, exercise price) of options granted to: NIL

vii. A description of the method and significant assumptions used during the year to estimate the fair value of options including the following information:

Details are given in the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

Disclosures in respect of grants made in three years prior to IPO under each ESOS Not Applicable

D. Details related to ESPS: Not Applicable

E. Details related to SAR: Not Applicable

F. Details related to GEBS/RBS: Not Applicable

G. Details related to Trust: Not Applicable

Post allotment of Equity Shares as aforesaid, the paid up Capital of the Company stood at 15,77,97,350/- divided into 1,57,79,735 Equity Shares of 10/- each.

17. CREDIT RATINGS

Ice Make has received Care BBB+ (Care Triple B Plus) from CRISIL in January 2018 which is maintained till date. The rating indicates stable and positive outlook of the Company.

18. DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL Particulars of Executive Directors and KMP

SR NAME NO DESIGNATION APPOINTMENT DATE OF CURRENT DESIGNATION 1 Mr. Chandrakant P. Patel Chairman & Managing Director 05/09/2017 2 Mr. Rajendra P. Patel Joint Managing Director 05/09/2017 3 Mr. Vipul I. Patel Joint Managing Director 05/09/2017 4 Mr. Ankit P. Patel Chief Financial Officer 05/09/2017 5 Mr. Mandar B. Desai Company Secretary and Compliance Officer 02/03/2019

Their brief profile forms part of the Management Profile section of this Annual Report. Non - Executive Independent Directors

SR NAME NO DESIGNATION APPOINTMENT DATE 1 Ms. Darsha R. Kikani Non-Executive Women Independent Director 05/09/2017 2 Mr. Harshadrai P. Pandya Non - Executive Independent Director 05/09/2017 3 Mr. Krishnakant L. Patel Non - Executive Independent Director 05/09/2017

Their brief profile forms part of the Management Profile section of this Annual Report.

Independent Directors have submitted the declaration of Independence, as required pursuant to the provisions of Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, stating that they meet the criteria of Independence as provided under Section 149(6). The Independent Director shall enrol his / her name in the Databank, being maintained by Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs to qualify as an Independent Director. The enrolment of Independent Directors has been completed and they have furnished the declaration affirming their compliance to the Board with the provisions contained under sub rule 1 & 2 of Rule 6 of Companies (Appointment & Qualification of Directors) Rules.

A separate meeting of Independent Directors of the Company was held on February 10, 2024 in accordance with the provisions of Clause VII of the Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013.

Retirement by Rotation

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company Mr. Vipul I. Patel will retire by rotation at this Annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible, offers himself for reappointment. The Board recommends his appointment.

I. Evaluation of the Boards Performance:

During the financial year under report, exercise of evaluation was carried out through a structured Evaluation process covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as composition of the Board & Committee(s), experience & competencies, performance of specific duties & obligations, Governance etc.

Separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of each individual Director including the Boards Chairman who were evaluated on parameters such as attendance, contribution at the meetings and otherwise,independent judgments, safeguarding of minority shareholders interest etc.

The evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board excluding Independent Directors and that of the Chairman and the Non Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors.

The Directors were satisfied with the evaluation results, which reflected the overall engagement of the Board and its Committees with the Company.

This may be considered as a statement under provisions of Section 134(3)(p) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 8(4) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

The Board of your Company is composed with proper number of Executive and Non - Executive Directors.

II. Remuneration Policy:

The Company follows a policy on remuneration of Directors and Senior Management Employees. The policy has been approved by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and the Board. More details on the same have been given in the Corporate Governance Report.

The policy on Remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Employees can be accessed on website of the Company at following web link: http://www.icemakeindia. com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/policy-on- remuneration-of-directors-key-managerial- personnel-and-senior-employees.pdf

19. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors met six times during the financial year ended on March 31, 2024. The details of the Board meetings and the attendance of the Directors are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

20. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION

AH the related party transactions during the period under report were entered on arms length basis, in ordinary course of business and in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and relevant Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. There were no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors or Key Managerial Personnel etc. which may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

All the related party transactions are presented to the Audit Committee and the Board. Necessary approval has been obtained from Audit Committee, Board of Directors and members for the transactions with the related parties.

The Policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board has been uploaded on the Companys website at the following web link: https://www. icemakeindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/ policv-on-related-partv-transaction.pdf

21. ESTABLISHMENT OF VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY FOR DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES

The Company promotes ethical behaviour in all its business activities and has put in place a mechanism wherein the employees are free to report illegal or unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Codes of Conduct or Corporate Governance Policies or any improper activity to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company or Chairman of the Board. The Whistle Blower Policy has been duly communicated within the Company.

Under the Whistle Blower Policy, the confidentiality of those reporting violation(s) is protected and they are not subject to any discriminatory practices. No personnel have been denied access to the Audit Committee in this regard.

The said Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy has been uploaded on website of the Company and can be accessed at following web link: http://www. icemakeindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/ whistle-blower-policy-and-vigil-mechanism.pdf

22. AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Board has constituted an Audit Committee which comprises of Ms. Darsha R. Kikani as the Chairman and Mr. Harshadrai P. Pandya & Mr. Chandrakant P. Patel as members.

Further, all the recommendations were accepted by the Board of Directors during the period under report. More details on the committee are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

Sr. Name No. Committee Position Company Designation 1 Ms. Darsha R. Kikani Chairman Non - Executive & Independent Director 2 Mr. Harshadrai P. Pandya Member Non - Executive & Independent Director 3 Mr. Chandrakant P. Patel Member Chairman & Managing Director

23. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Board has constituted a Nomination and Remuneration Committee which comprises of Ms. Darsha R. Kikani as a Chairperson and Mr. Harshadrai P. Pandya & Mr. Krishnakant L. Patel as members.

The policy, required to be formulated by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 is uploaded on the Companys website at the web link: http://www.icemakeindia.com/wp- content/uploads/2019/07/policy-on-remuneration-of-directors-key-managerial-personnel-and-senior-employees. pdf

Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company has been reconstituted w.e.f. June 04, 2021 with following members:

Sr. Name No. Committee Position Company Designation 1 Ms. Darsha R. Kikani Chairman Non - Executive & Independent Director 2 Mr. Krishnakant L. Patel Member Non - Executive & Independent Director 3 Mr. Harshadrai P. Pandya Member Non - Executive & Independent Director

More details on the Committee have been given in the Corporate Governance Report.

24. STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The Board has constituted a Stakeholder Relationship Committee which comprises of Mr. Harshadrai P. Pandya as the Chairman and Mr. Krishnakant L. Patel, Mr. Chandrakant P. Patel & Mr. Vipul I. Patel as members.

More details on the Committee have been given in the Corporate Governance Report.

25. SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has in place a Prevention of sexual harassment policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. Complaints Committee has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment.

All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. We have not received any sexual harassment complaints during the year ended on March 31, 2024.

A policy adopted by the Company for Prevention of Sexual Harassment is available on its website at the following web link: http://www.icemakeindia.com/ wp-content/uploads/2019/07/policy-on-prevention- of-sexual-harassment-of-women-at-workplace.pdf

26. LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The Company has given loan to its wholly owned subsidiary and to its subsidiary and has also made investment in Units of MF (Debt funds) which are in accordance with the provisions of section 186 of the Act

27. MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION

Sr. Name of the Director & No. Designation Remuneration for the year 2023-24 % increase over last year Parameters Median of Employees Ratio Commission received from Holding/ Subsidiary 1 Mr. Chandrakant P. Patel, Chairman & Managing Director 42,00,000 55.55% NA 11,50,000 27.38:1 NIL 2 Mr. Rajendra P. Patel, Joint Managing Director 42,00,000 55.55% NA 11,50,000 27.38:1 NIL 3 Mr. Vipul I. Patel, Joint Managing Director 42,00,000 55.55% NA 11,50,000 27.38:1 NIL

The Company follows a policy on remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Employees. The Company has paid remuneration to the Executive Directors as well as Sitting fees to the Non-Executive Directors during the financial year under report.

More details on the Managerial Remuneration have been given in the Corporate Governance Report.

28. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

A Detailed analysis of the Companys performance is made in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which forms part of this Annual Report.

29. KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

% increase in remuneration of KMP:

Sr. Name of the Director & KMP No. Designation Percentage Increase (If any) 1. Mr. Chandrakant P. Patel, Chairman & Managing Director 55.55% 2. Mr. Ankit P. Patel Chief Financial Officer 19.23% 3. Mr. Mandar B. Desai Company Secretary & Compliance Officer 17.39%

31. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

During the financial year under report, pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015 the Company has complied with applicable provision of Corporate Governance and a separate report of Corporate Governance is included as a part of Annual Report along with requisite certificate from M/s. Kashyap R. Mehta & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, confirming compliance with the conditions of corporate governance is annexed herewith as Annexure - 4

32. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company complies with the Secretarial Standards, issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, which are mandatorily applicable to the Company

33. CODE OF CONDUCT

The Board has laid down a Code of Conduct ("Code") for the Board Members, Managerial Personnel and for Senior Management Employees of the Company. This Code has been posted on the Companys website at https://www.icemakeindia.com/policies-disclosure/ All the Board Members and Senior Management Personnel have affirmed compliance with this Code. A declaration signed by the Managing Director to this effect forms part of the Corporate Governance Report. The Board has also laid down a Code of Conduct for the Independent Directors pursuant to the provisions of Section 149(8) and Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013 via terms and conditions for appointment of Independent Directors, which is a guide to the professional conduct for Independent Directors and has been uploaded on the website of the Company at following web link: https://www.icemakeindia.com/ policies-disclosure/

34. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Board of Directors has developed and implemented a Risk Management Policy for the Company.

It has identified and assessed internal and external risks with potential impact and likelihood that may impact the Company in achieving its strategic objectives.

There is no such risk which in the opinion of the Board which may threaten the existence of the Company. The Policy lays down the procedures for risk identification, description, evaluation, estimation, reporting and development of action plan. The policy includes identification of elements of risks which mainly covers Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk and Hazardous Risks. The same can be accessed from the website of the Company at following web link: http://www.icemakeindia.com/wp-content/ uploads/2019/07/policy-on-risk-management.pdf More details on the risk and concern factors have been given in the Management Discussion & Analysis Report.

35. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Company has attracted criteria for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by crossing net profit beyond 5 Crores (in the financial year ended on March 31, 2018) pursuant to the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 including Rules framed there under.

The Company has formulated the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and it comprises of Mr. Rajendra P. Patel as Chairman of the Committee and Mr. Vipul I. Patel & Mr. Krishnakant L. Patel as Members.

In compliance with the requirements of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has laid down a CSR policy. The same can be accessed from website of the Company at the following web link:https://www. icemakeindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/ policv-on-corporate-social-responsibilitv.pdf The Company has contributed 44.29 lakhs towards Corporate Social activities. The contributions in this regard have been also made directly and also indirectly through trust / institutions in fields like Education, Animal Welfare, Hunger, and Promotion of Cold Chain for Farming etc.

The annual report on CSR during the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 in the format prescribed under Rule 8(1) of Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith as Annexure - 6 forming part of this report.

36. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In accordance with the provisions of section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to the Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby stated,

a. That in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

b. That such accounting policies as mentioned in Notes to the Financial Statements have been selected and applied consistently and judgment and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c. That proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. That the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 have been prepared on a going concern basis;

e. That proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively;

f. That the system to ensure the compliances with the provisions of all applicable laws was in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

37. DISCLOSURE U/S 164(2) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The Company has received the disclosure in Form DIR- 8 from its Directors being appointed or reappointed and has noted that none of the Directors are disqualified under Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 14(1) of Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

38. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The particulars as to conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo required to be disclosed in terms of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 & Rule 8 of the

Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 have been given separately as Annexure - 1.

39. WEB ADDRESS OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the draft Annual Return as on March 31, 2024 is available on the Companys website https:// www.icemakeindia.com/

40. DISCLOSURE AS PER RULE 5 OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014

The Company has continued to maintain harmonious and cordial relations with its officers, supervisors and workers enabling the Company to maintain the pace of growth. Training is imparted to employees at all levels and covers both technical and behavioural aspects. The details of Managerial Remuneration as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith as "Annexure 2" as a part to this Report. There was no employee drawing an annual salary of 102 lakhs or more where employed for full year or monthly salary of 8.50 lakhs or more where employed for part of the year and therefore, no information pursuant to the provisions of Rule 5(2) & 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is required to be given.

The details as per Rule 5(1) & (2) of the aforesaid Rule are enclosed herewith as Annexure - 2

41. HUMAN RESOURCE AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The Company attaches importance to the dignity of employee irrespective of position and highly values the cultural diversities of employees. The Company is committed to nurturing, enhancing and retaining its top talent through superior learning and organizational development. This is a part of our Corporate HR function and is a critical pillar to support the organizations growth and its sustainability in the long run.

The number of Employees of the Company are 765 (328 Company Employees and 437 Contract Employees). The relationship between average increase in remuneration and Companys performance is as per the appropriate performance benchmarks and reflects short and long term performance objectives appropriate to the working of the Company and its goals.

The industrial relations continued to remain cordial and peaceful and your Company continued to give ever increasing importance to training at all levels and other aspects of H. R. D.

42. TRANSFER TO THE INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

No amount to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

43. INSURANCE

The movable and immovable properties of the Company including plant and Machinery and stocks where ever necessary and to the extent required have been adequately insured against the risks of fire, riot, strike, malicious damage etc. as per the consistent policy of the Company.

44. ENVIRONMENT AND SAFETY

The Company is conscious of the importance of environmentally clean and safe operations. The Companys policy requires conduct of operations in such a manner, so as to ensure safety of all concerned, compliances of environmental regulations and preservation of natural resources.

45. GRATUITY

The Company has entered in to an agreement with Life Insurance Corporation of India for covering its Gratuity Liability and has thus provided for the same. A Gratuity Trust Fund has been created with Life Insurance Corporation of India.

46. DISCLOSURE OF ACCOUNTING TREATMENT

In the preparation of the financial statements, the Company has followed the Accounting Standards referred to in Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013. The significant accounting policies which are consistently applied are set out in the Notes to the Financial Statements.

47. DEMATERIALISATION OF EQUITY SHARES

The majority Shareholding of the Company is in demat mode. The ISIN No. allotted is INE520Y01019.

48. AGREEMENTS EFFECTING THE CONTROL OF THE COMPANY

No agreements have been entered / executed by the parties as mentioned under clause 5A of paragraph A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation

and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 which, either directly or indirectly effect / impact the Management or Control of the Company or impose any restriction or create any liability upon the Company.

49. INSIDER TRADING POLICY

As required under the Insider Trading Policy Regulations of SEBI, your Directors have framed and approved Insider Trading Policy for the Company i.e. Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons/Insiders. The Policy is available on the Companys website.

50. FINANCE

The Company is enjoying Working Capital facilities from Canara Bank, HDFC Bank. Apart from working capital facility, The Company has been sanctioned term loan limit of 3 Crore from Canara Bank, 48 Crore from HDFC Bank and 7.50 Crore from AMCO Bank. The Company is generally regular in payment of interest and principal.

51. DETAILS OF PROCEEDINGS UNDER IBC & OTS, IF ANY

There are no proceedings pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Further, there was no instance of one-time settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution.

52. ACKNOWLEDGMENT

Your Directors thanks all the Stakeholders including, Investors, Customers, Vendors, Bankers, Auditors, Consultants and Advisors for their continued support during the year. We also place on record our appreciation of the contributions of our employees at all the levels.

The Management is deeply grateful for the confidence and faith that all the stakeholders have reposed in them.

Your Directors look forward for their continued support in the future for the consistent growth of the Company.