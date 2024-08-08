Ice Make Refrigeration Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 29, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 2 per equity share. Ice Make Refrigeration Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 22-Sep-2024 to 28-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Dividend & Meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)