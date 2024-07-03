ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd Summary

Ice Make Refrigeration Limited was originally incorporated on March 31, 2009 as a private limited company with the name Ic Ice Make Refrigeration Private Limited. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Ice Make Refrigeration Private Limited on August 04, 2015. Further, the Company converted into a public limited company on August 29, 2017 and the name of the Company was changed to Ice Make Refrigeration Limited.Ice Make is a refrigeration equipment manufacturer, engaged in providing cooling solutions. The Company provides cooling solutions for cooling systems and accessories used in industries such as dairy, ice-cream, food processing, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, cold chains, logistics, hospital, hospitality and retail, among others. The Company operates its business verticals under the brand of Ice Make.The Company is promoted by Mr. Chandrakant P. Patel, Mr. Rajendra P. Patel and Mr. Vipul I. Patel. The promoters commenced the business in 2 firms (i) Ice Make Refrigeration (Proprietorship Firm) in 1993 and (ii) Hi Make Engineers (Proprietorship Firm) in 1997 (The name was thereafter modified to Colpan Poly Panel Industries). The running business of the 2 firms was taken over by way of a business transfer agreement in 2009.The Promoters, through the aforesaid firms, had initiated business as refrigeration equipment manufacturer by Commercial Refrigeration manufacturing in 1993 and forayed into Cold Room manufacturing in 2002 as well as Industrial Refrigeration manufacturing in 2003. Subsequently, the Company introduced Transport Refrigeration manufacturing in 2012. In December 2016, The Company had acquired Bharat Refrigerations Private Limited, a company based in Chennai, engaged in a business similar to their business, which is now its wholly owned subsidiary. Bharat Refrigerations Private Limited is present in the above business verticals through the brands named Bharat and Trans Freez.The Company came up with a Public Issue of 41,60,000 Equity Shares by raising capital amounting to Rs 23.71 Crores in November, 2017. In 2017, the Company commissioned in-house manufacturing facility of Condenser Coil and Evaporator Coil at Dantali, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. In 2018, it launched solar cold rooms for agriculture sector. In 2019, it launched Heat Pump Food Dehydrator for the farm and food processing sector; launched Freeze Dryer for farm and food processing sector in 2020; expanded manufacturing facility for transport refrigeration at Vamaj, in Mehsana Dist in 2021; launched solar cold room brand with the brand name known as SOLARPerifresh20 in year 2022.