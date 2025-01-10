UMESH SHAH & ASSOCIATES 7-8, 4th FLOOR, SNEH SHRUSTI COMPLEX, SAMBHAV PRINTING PRESS LANE,

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Nr. JUDGES BUNGLOWS, BODAKDEV, AHMEDABAD - 380015

To the Members of Ice Make Refrigeration Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OPINION

1. We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Ice Make Refrigeration Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. I n our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at

March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

4. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue Recognition - Sale of Products:- Our audit procedures included, but were not limited, to the following: Revenue of the company majorly comprises of revenue generated from sale of end to end highly customized cooling solutions. The Company recognized an amount of Rs. 30,268.86 lacs as revenue for the year ended 31 March 2023 as disclosed in Note 30 to the standalone financial statements. The company recognizes revenue when the control of goods is transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods. This detailed analysis of each sale agreement/ contract/ customer purchase order regarding timing of revenue recognition. In determining the sales price, the Company considers the effects of rebates and discounts (variable consideration). Revenue recognition is a significant audit risk primarily as there is a risk that revenue is recognized on sale of goods before the control of the goods is transferred. The risk is, therefore, that revenue is not recognized in accordance with terms of Ind AS 115 Revenue from contracts with customers, and accordingly, it was determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the standalone financial statements. • Obtained an understanding of the process of identification and recording of revenue transaction from sale of highly customized cooling solutions and accessories. • Evaluated the design and implementation of key internal financial control over revenue recognized throughout the year and at the year end. • Performed sample tests of individual sales transaction and traced to sales invoices and other related documents in order to examine whether revenue has been recognized in accordance with Ind As 115 Revenue from contracts with customers. • Performed other substantive procedures obtaining debtor confirmations on a sample basis and reconciling revenue recorded during the year with statutory returns • Evaluated disclosures made in the standalone financial statement for revenue recognition from sale of goods for appropriateness in accordance with the accounting standards.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON.

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company

in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF

THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable

assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

9. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause

the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

10. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

11. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

12. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY

REQUIREMENTS

13. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

14. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act and the Rules thereunder, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, we report that in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position as at 31st March, 2024.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2023.

iv. (a) The management has represented

that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lender invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement; and

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from

April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

ANNEXURE-A TO THE INDEPENDENT REPORT

REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 13 OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF ICE MAKE REFRIGERATION LIMITED ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF AND FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of PPE in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its asset. Pursuant to the program, certain PPE were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds/ registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of land and building that have been taken on lease and disclosed as fixed assets in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As explained to us, the physical verification

of the inventory has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the procedures of the physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business. The company has generally maintained proper records of inventory. As explained to us there was no material discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5.00 Crores in aggregate from banks on the basis of security of current assets. Quarterly Returns or Statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has provided loan to its Subsidiaries. The details of loan given are as follows:-

Particulars Loans (in Lacs) Aggregate amount Granted during the year 440.69 Balance Outstanding as at Balance Sheet Date 537.90

According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not provided any other loans, advances in the nature of loan, stood guarantees or provided security to firms and limited liability partnerships.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us , in our investment made in Mutual Funds and the terms and conditions of the grants of loans to wholly owned subsidiary, during the year is, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) The Company has granted loan(s) during the year to its wholly owned subsidiary where the schedule of repayment of principal has not been stipulated, however the schedule for payment of interest has been stipulated and the receipt of the same is regular.

(d) There are no amounts of loans granted to companies which are overdue for more than 90 days.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted and investments made, as applicable. Further, the Company has not given any guarantee or provided any security in connection with a loan to any other body corporate or person.

(v) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public in accordance with the provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Act or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts and records maintained by the company relating to manufacture of formulations, person to the Order made by Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed records have been maintained and the prescribed accounts are in the process of being made up. We have however, not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of accounts, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed amounts with the appropriate authorities in respect of Statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, GST, Sales tax, Service tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and any other statutory dues, wherever applicable to it.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of accounts, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Customs Duty, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues, were in arrears as

at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act., 1961.

(ix) (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to the bank. The Company does not have dues to financial institution, government or debenture holders as at the balance sheet date.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The term loans obtained during the year by the Company have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from an entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiary.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(x) (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments).

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

(xi) (a) No material fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) No report under Sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and therefore the compliance requirements relevant to a Nidhi Company are not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an internal

audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company in determining nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure during the year and covering the period upto the month of March, 2024.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with its directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, reporting as per paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not required.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required

to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, hence reporting requirement of paragraph 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The company does not have any Core Investment Companies which are part of the group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payments of financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examinations of the evidence supporting the assumptions , nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to Sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Further the Company has not undertaken any ongoing projects as a part of CSR Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) (a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable for the year.

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 14(F) OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF ICE MAKE REFRIGERATION LIMITED ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE ACT

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Ice Make Refrigeration Limited as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was

established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting

to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.