Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd Share Price

51.5
(0.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:24:42 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open: 50
  Day's High: 51.5
  52 Wk High: 91.85
  Prev. Close: 51.1
  Day's Low: 50
  52 Wk Low: 40
  Turnover (lac): 1.23
  P/E: 26.21
  Face Value: 10
  Book Value: 0
  EPS: 1.95
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.): 27.59
  Div. Yield: 0
Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

50

Prev. Close

51.1

Turnover(Lac.)

1.23

Day's High

51.5

Day's Low

50

52 Week's High

91.85

52 Week's Low

40

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

27.59

P/E

26.21

EPS

1.95

Divi. Yield

0

Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd Corporate Action

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Dec, 2024

Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:48 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Dec-2023Jan-2000
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.81%

Non-Promoter- 39.18%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.87

0.5

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.14

2.87

1.81

0.78

Net Worth

9.01

3.37

2.31

1.28

Minority Interest

Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Bharat Shreekishan Parihar

Chairperson

Sheetal Bharat Parihar

Non Executive Director

Swapnil Sandeep Navale

Independent Director

Priyanka Kishorbhai Gola

Independent Director

Sumitkumar Hareshbhai Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dipti Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd

Summary

In the year 2010, Mr. Bharat Shreekishan Parihar established MEP consulting and contracting business as sole proprietorship firm. The business operations gradually scaled up and with all project solutions under one roof, he founded Falcon Technoprojects India Private Limited in September, 2014 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company thereafter got converted to Public Limited and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Falcon Technoprojects India Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 30, 2023 was issued to Company by the RoC. The Company is engaged in providing installation of Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) services. These services are operating in sectors including Petroleum Refineries, Residential Townships, Atomic Energy, Civil Construction, etc. Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) services refer to installation services that provide comfortable spaces for building occupants. These services specifically deal with the design, selection, and installation of the integrated Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing systems. It includes installing air-conditioning systems, power and lighting systems, water supply and drainage, fire prevention andfighting systems, and telephones. By integrating these separate systems into one, the operation can be made more energy effective. Mechanical systems are those systems associated majorly with Firefighting and HVAC services. Under firefighting services, the Company provides services.
Company FAQs

What is the Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd share price today?

The Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹51.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd is ₹27.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd is 26.21 and 1.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd is ₹40 and ₹91.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd?

Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -42.06%, 6 Month at -32.94%, 3 Month at 1.19% and 1 Month at 22.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.81 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 39.19 %

