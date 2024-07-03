Summary

In the year 2010, Mr. Bharat Shreekishan Parihar established MEP consulting and contracting business as sole proprietorship firm. The business operations gradually scaled up and with all project solutions under one roof, he founded Falcon Technoprojects India Private Limited in September, 2014 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company thereafter got converted to Public Limited and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Falcon Technoprojects India Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 30, 2023 was issued to Company by the RoC. The Company is engaged in providing installation of Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) services. These services are operating in sectors including Petroleum Refineries, Residential Townships, Atomic Energy, Civil Construction, etc. Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) services refer to installation services that provide comfortable spaces for building occupants. These services specifically deal with the design, selection, and installation of the integrated Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing systems. It includes installing air-conditioning systems, power and lighting systems, water supply and drainage, fire prevention andfighting systems, and telephones. By integrating these separate systems into one, the operation can be made more energy effective. Mechanical systems are those systems associated majorly with Firefighting and HVAC services. Under firefighting services, the Company pr

