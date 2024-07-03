Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEngineering
Open₹50
Prev. Close₹51.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.23
Day's High₹51.5
Day's Low₹50
52 Week's High₹91.85
52 Week's Low₹40
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)27.59
P/E26.21
EPS1.95
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.87
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.14
2.87
1.81
0.78
Net Worth
9.01
3.37
2.31
1.28
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Bharat Shreekishan Parihar
Chairperson
Sheetal Bharat Parihar
Non Executive Director
Swapnil Sandeep Navale
Independent Director
Priyanka Kishorbhai Gola
Independent Director
Sumitkumar Hareshbhai Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dipti Sharma
Reports by Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd
Summary
In the year 2010, Mr. Bharat Shreekishan Parihar established MEP consulting and contracting business as sole proprietorship firm. The business operations gradually scaled up and with all project solutions under one roof, he founded Falcon Technoprojects India Private Limited in September, 2014 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company thereafter got converted to Public Limited and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Falcon Technoprojects India Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 30, 2023 was issued to Company by the RoC. The Company is engaged in providing installation of Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) services. These services are operating in sectors including Petroleum Refineries, Residential Townships, Atomic Energy, Civil Construction, etc. Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) services refer to installation services that provide comfortable spaces for building occupants. These services specifically deal with the design, selection, and installation of the integrated Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing systems. It includes installing air-conditioning systems, power and lighting systems, water supply and drainage, fire prevention andfighting systems, and telephones. By integrating these separate systems into one, the operation can be made more energy effective. Mechanical systems are those systems associated majorly with Firefighting and HVAC services. Under firefighting services, the Company pr
The Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹51.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd is ₹27.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd is 26.21 and 1.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd is ₹40 and ₹91.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -42.06%, 6 Month at -32.94%, 3 Month at 1.19% and 1 Month at 22.84%.
