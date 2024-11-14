Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 6 Dec 2024

Falcon Technoprojects India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 06, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Falcon Technoprojects India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

Falcon Technoprojects India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Charukeshi Ashwinkumar Sanghvi as Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. October 24, 2024.

Board Meeting 9 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

To consider and approve the application for extension of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the financial year ending 2024. Falcon Technoprojects India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/09/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Falcon Technoprojects India Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. FALCONTECH: Falcon Technoprojects India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2024) Falcon Technoprojects India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/07/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024