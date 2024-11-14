|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Dec 2024
|6 Dec 2024
|Falcon Technoprojects India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 06, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Falcon Technoprojects India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|Falcon Technoprojects India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Charukeshi Ashwinkumar Sanghvi as Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. October 24, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|9 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|To consider and approve the application for extension of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the financial year ending 2024. Falcon Technoprojects India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Falcon Technoprojects India Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. FALCONTECH: Falcon Technoprojects India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2024) Falcon Technoprojects India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Jul 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|Falcon Technoprojects India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 03, 2024.
