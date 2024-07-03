Falcon Technoprojects India Ltd Summary

In the year 2010, Mr. Bharat Shreekishan Parihar established MEP consulting and contracting business as sole proprietorship firm. The business operations gradually scaled up and with all project solutions under one roof, he founded Falcon Technoprojects India Private Limited in September, 2014 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Company thereafter got converted to Public Limited and consequently, the name of Company was changed to Falcon Technoprojects India Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 30, 2023 was issued to Company by the RoC. The Company is engaged in providing installation of Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) services. These services are operating in sectors including Petroleum Refineries, Residential Townships, Atomic Energy, Civil Construction, etc. Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) services refer to installation services that provide comfortable spaces for building occupants. These services specifically deal with the design, selection, and installation of the integrated Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing systems. It includes installing air-conditioning systems, power and lighting systems, water supply and drainage, fire prevention andfighting systems, and telephones. By integrating these separate systems into one, the operation can be made more energy effective. Mechanical systems are those systems associated majorly with Firefighting and HVAC services. Under firefighting services, the Company provides solutions like fire hydrant and wet riser system, Sprinkler System, water spray system, gas-based suppression system like CO2 system, etc. in the area of life & property safety. Secondly, it undertakes turnkey electrical projects and is engaged in executing and providing electrical engineering service for power, process, industrial and commercial projects both High Tension (HT) as well as Low Tension (LT) for the public and private sector undertakings. It provides services required for power generation, lighting fixtures, fans and air conditioning systems, connecting electric appliances through audio / remote controls, touch panels, architectural lighting plan design, design and lighting specifications, lighting control design, energy management, integration of IT (information technology) and AV (audio visual) for overall building design. Finally, it provides services of sanitary fixtures & fittings, internal drainage (above ground) system, external drainage (underground) system, rain water disposal system, water supply system, rainwater harvesting, plant & utilities etc. The Company is proposing the Public Offer of 14,88,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.