Diamond, Gems and Jewellery Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Titan Company Ltd

3451.65

62.701.85306432.7191.22

Classic Diamonds (India) Ltd

1.05

-0.05-4.554.120

Shrenuj & Company Ltd

0.6

0.059.0911.570

Parekh Platinum Ltd

2.85

-0.05-1.7217.088.67000007629395

SB & T International Ltd

4.55

0.051.117.6720.43

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd

31.95

0.050.1616.550

Goldiam International Ltd

424.65

8.301.994535.0561.42

Surana Corporation Ltd

0.75

0.000.001.830

Kanani Industries Ltd

2.72

0.010.3753.820

Rajesh Exports Ltd

232.68

0.780.346870.110

Vaibhav Global Ltd

296.95

-1.05-0.354935.6844

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd

250.74

0.070.031673.2025.77

Renaissance Global Ltd

172.56

-0.80-0.461661.4250.61

C Mahendra Exports Ltd(Liquidated)

1.65

-0.05-2.9419.990

PC Jeweller Ltd

15.31

-0.60-3.778268.740

Senco Gold Ltd

1133.65

-14.45-1.269273.5342.98

Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Ltd

1.05

-0.05-4.557.550

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd

2019.2

-20.95-1.035540.5258.63

Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd

1.09

-0.06-5.2234.550

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

690.9

0.550.089376.0952.7

Tara Jewels Ltd

0.5

-0.05-9.091.230

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

777.8

-10.10-1.2880225.04138.93

Radhika Jeweltech Ltd

103.43

-1.72-1.641220.4724.29

D.P. Abhushan Ltd

1416.45

-10.35-0.733202.7238.72

Silgo Retail Ltd

38.55

0.671.7771.3119.53

Sky Gold Ltd

390.3

0.050.015719.4671.76

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd

293.3

-1.95-0.661432.7016.4

Motisons Jewellers Ltd

30.07

-0.03-0.102960.2778.89

RBZ Jewellers Ltd

217.42

10.355.00869.6831.24

Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd

285.2

-5.80-1.99679.2956.61

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

