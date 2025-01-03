Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Titan Company Ltd
3451.65
|62.70
|1.85
|306432.71
|91.22
Classic Diamonds (India) Ltd
1.05
|-0.05
|-4.55
|4.12
|0
Shrenuj & Company Ltd
0.6
|0.05
|9.09
|11.57
|0
Parekh Platinum Ltd
2.85
|-0.05
|-1.72
|17.08
|8.67000007629395
SB & T International Ltd
4.55
|0.05
|1.11
|7.67
|20.43
Zodiac-JRD-MKJ Ltd
31.95
|0.05
|0.16
|16.55
|0
Goldiam International Ltd
424.65
|8.30
|1.99
|4535.05
|61.42
Surana Corporation Ltd
0.75
|0.00
|0.00
|1.83
|0
Kanani Industries Ltd
2.72
|0.01
|0.37
|53.82
|0
Rajesh Exports Ltd
232.68
|0.78
|0.34
|6870.11
|0
Vaibhav Global Ltd
296.95
|-1.05
|-0.35
|4935.68
|44
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd
250.74
|0.07
|0.03
|1673.20
|25.77
Renaissance Global Ltd
172.56
|-0.80
|-0.46
|1661.42
|50.61
C Mahendra Exports Ltd(Liquidated)
1.65
|-0.05
|-2.94
|19.99
|0
PC Jeweller Ltd
15.31
|-0.60
|-3.77
|8268.74
|0
Senco Gold Ltd
1133.65
|-14.45
|-1.26
|9273.53
|42.98
Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Ltd
1.05
|-0.05
|-4.55
|7.55
|0
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
2019.2
|-20.95
|-1.03
|5540.52
|58.63
Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd
1.09
|-0.06
|-5.22
|34.55
|0
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
690.9
|0.55
|0.08
|9376.09
|52.7
Tara Jewels Ltd
0.5
|-0.05
|-9.09
|1.23
|0
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
777.8
|-10.10
|-1.28
|80225.04
|138.93
Radhika Jeweltech Ltd
103.43
|-1.72
|-1.64
|1220.47
|24.29
D.P. Abhushan Ltd
1416.45
|-10.35
|-0.73
|3202.72
|38.72
Silgo Retail Ltd
38.55
|0.67
|1.77
|71.31
|19.53
Sky Gold Ltd
390.3
|0.05
|0.01
|5719.46
|71.76
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd
293.3
|-1.95
|-0.66
|1432.70
|16.4
Motisons Jewellers Ltd
30.07
|-0.03
|-0.10
|2960.27
|78.89
RBZ Jewellers Ltd
217.42
|10.35
|5.00
|869.68
|31.24
Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd
285.2
|-5.80
|-1.99
|679.29
|56.61
