Tara Jewels Ltd Share Price

0.5
(-9.09%)
Sep 3, 2019|03:25:50 PM

Tara Jewels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

0.5

Prev. Close

0.55

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

0.5

Day's Low

0.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-346.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.23

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tara Jewels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:20 AM
Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 9.31%

Non-Promoter- 15.90%

Institutions: 15.89%

Non-Institutions: 74.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tara Jewels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

24.62

24.62

24.62

25.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-206.43

517.06

529.2

520.8

Net Worth

-181.81

541.68

553.82

546.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

435.41

1,189.48

1,356.53

1,414.16

yoy growth (%)

-63.39

-12.31

-4.07

-0.2

Raw materials

-374.52

-1,037.23

-1,157.74

-1,171.9

As % of sales

86.01

87.2

85.34

82.86

Employee costs

-21.12

-28.29

-34.31

-41.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-115.58

-13.95

15.83

46.66

Depreciation

-15.92

-22.17

-21.36

-27.06

Tax paid

-9.09

2.13

-6.58

-17.46

Working capital

-546.95

-12.42

259.62

51.79

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-63.39

-12.31

-4.07

-0.2

Op profit growth

-137.34

-19.35

-27.41

-1.89

EBIT growth

-161.47

-24.21

-26.05

-7.65

Net profit growth

6,014.49

-227.77

-68.32

-25.95

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

133.68

839.89

1,552.76

1,795.39

1,735.28

Excise Duty

0

0.04

1.16

0.33

0

Net Sales

133.68

839.85

1,551.6

1,795.07

1,735.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.27

5.28

5.09

11.9

5.32

Tara Jewels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

777.8

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.65

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tara Jewels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajeev Sheth

Independent Director

Fern Mallis

Whole-time Director

Disha Kishin Tullsiani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tara Jewels Ltd

Summary

Tara Jewels Limited is an integrated player in the global jewellery industry catering to a diverse audience across 20 countries in five continents. The company has a strong background in retailing of jewellery to large global retailers. The companys presence spans across the value chain - from designing to manufacturing and retailing of jewellery. Tara Jewels is predominantly an exporter and retailer of studded diamond jewellery and over 55,000 designs in over 20 countries and five continents, including US, UK and Europe. The company operates in the branded jewellery segment of the jewellery value chain through a diversified product mix of studded jewellery and diamond studded jewellery. The portfolio of products includes studded gold, platinum and silver jewellery. The channel of sale includes the Retail Partner Model wherein the company supplies jewellery to international brands and jewellery retailers. The company has three manufacturing facilities spread across approximately 80,000 sq. ft. - one outside SEEPZ, Andheri; and the other two within the SEEPZ premises. The company has a team of 39 designers and 1,000 craftsmen and has implemented SAP across all the manufacturing units.The company exports jewellery mainly to Australia, Canada, European Union, South Africa, United Kingdom and United States of America. The company has strategic tie-ups with reputed global branded jewellery retailers and international chains in the global market. The company co-brands its merchandi
