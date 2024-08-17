SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹0.5
Prev. Close₹0.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹0.5
Day's Low₹0.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-346.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.23
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
24.62
24.62
24.62
25.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-206.43
517.06
529.2
520.8
Net Worth
-181.81
541.68
553.82
546.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
435.41
1,189.48
1,356.53
1,414.16
yoy growth (%)
-63.39
-12.31
-4.07
-0.2
Raw materials
-374.52
-1,037.23
-1,157.74
-1,171.9
As % of sales
86.01
87.2
85.34
82.86
Employee costs
-21.12
-28.29
-34.31
-41.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-115.58
-13.95
15.83
46.66
Depreciation
-15.92
-22.17
-21.36
-27.06
Tax paid
-9.09
2.13
-6.58
-17.46
Working capital
-546.95
-12.42
259.62
51.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-63.39
-12.31
-4.07
-0.2
Op profit growth
-137.34
-19.35
-27.41
-1.89
EBIT growth
-161.47
-24.21
-26.05
-7.65
Net profit growth
6,014.49
-227.77
-68.32
-25.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
133.68
839.89
1,552.76
1,795.39
1,735.28
Excise Duty
0
0.04
1.16
0.33
0
Net Sales
133.68
839.85
1,551.6
1,795.07
1,735.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.27
5.28
5.09
11.9
5.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,451.65
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
777.8
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.65
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajeev Sheth
Independent Director
Fern Mallis
Whole-time Director
Disha Kishin Tullsiani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tara Jewels Ltd
Summary
Tara Jewels Limited is an integrated player in the global jewellery industry catering to a diverse audience across 20 countries in five continents. The company has a strong background in retailing of jewellery to large global retailers. The companys presence spans across the value chain - from designing to manufacturing and retailing of jewellery. Tara Jewels is predominantly an exporter and retailer of studded diamond jewellery and over 55,000 designs in over 20 countries and five continents, including US, UK and Europe. The company operates in the branded jewellery segment of the jewellery value chain through a diversified product mix of studded jewellery and diamond studded jewellery. The portfolio of products includes studded gold, platinum and silver jewellery. The channel of sale includes the Retail Partner Model wherein the company supplies jewellery to international brands and jewellery retailers. The company has three manufacturing facilities spread across approximately 80,000 sq. ft. - one outside SEEPZ, Andheri; and the other two within the SEEPZ premises. The company has a team of 39 designers and 1,000 craftsmen and has implemented SAP across all the manufacturing units.The company exports jewellery mainly to Australia, Canada, European Union, South Africa, United Kingdom and United States of America. The company has strategic tie-ups with reputed global branded jewellery retailers and international chains in the global market. The company co-brands its merchandi
