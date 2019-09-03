iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tara Jewels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.5
(-9.09%)
Sep 3, 2019|03:25:50 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tara Jewels Ltd

Tara Jewels Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-115.58

-13.95

15.83

46.66

Depreciation

-15.92

-22.17

-21.36

-27.06

Tax paid

-9.09

2.13

-6.58

-17.46

Working capital

-546.95

-12.42

259.62

51.79

Other operating items

Operating

-687.55

-46.41

247.5

53.92

Capital expenditure

-25.23

9.61

-51.81

-2.19

Free cash flow

-712.78

-36.8

195.69

51.73

Equity raised

1,033.4

1,058.08

1,041.96

985.03

Investing

-0.07

-3.12

2.87

0.02

Financing

143.24

-15.63

268.77

32.77

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

463.77

1,002.52

1,509.3

1,069.57

Tara Jewels Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tara Jewels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.