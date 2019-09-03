Tara Jewels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-115.58
-13.95
15.83
46.66
Depreciation
-15.92
-22.17
-21.36
-27.06
Tax paid
-9.09
2.13
-6.58
-17.46
Working capital
-546.95
-12.42
259.62
51.79
Other operating items
Operating
-687.55
-46.41
247.5
53.92
Capital expenditure
-25.23
9.61
-51.81
-2.19
Free cash flow
-712.78
-36.8
195.69
51.73
Equity raised
1,033.4
1,058.08
1,041.96
985.03
Investing
-0.07
-3.12
2.87
0.02
Financing
143.24
-15.63
268.77
32.77
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
463.77
1,002.52
1,509.3
1,069.57
No Record Found
