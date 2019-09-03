iifl-logo-icon 1
Tara Jewels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.5
(-9.09%)
Sep 3, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

435.41

1,189.48

1,356.53

1,414.16

yoy growth (%)

-63.39

-12.31

-4.07

-0.2

Raw materials

-374.52

-1,037.23

-1,157.74

-1,171.9

As % of sales

86.01

87.2

85.34

82.86

Employee costs

-21.12

-28.29

-34.31

-41.17

As % of sales

4.85

2.37

2.52

2.91

Other costs

-68.77

-46.26

-68.13

-68.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.79

3.88

5.02

4.83

Operating profit

-29.01

77.68

96.33

132.71

OPM

-6.66

6.53

7.1

9.38

Depreciation

-15.92

-22.17

-21.36

-27.06

Interest expense

-77.54

-75.84

-65.82

-63.76

Other income

6.89

6.36

6.68

4.77

Profit before tax

-115.58

-13.95

15.83

46.66

Taxes

-9.09

2.13

-6.58

-17.46

Tax rate

7.86

-15.3

-41.56

-37.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-124.67

-11.82

9.25

29.2

Exceptional items

-598.09

0

0

0

Net profit

-722.77

-11.82

9.25

29.2

yoy growth (%)

6,014.49

-227.77

-68.32

-25.95

NPM

-165.99

-0.99

0.68

2.06

