|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
435.41
1,189.48
1,356.53
1,414.16
yoy growth (%)
-63.39
-12.31
-4.07
-0.2
Raw materials
-374.52
-1,037.23
-1,157.74
-1,171.9
As % of sales
86.01
87.2
85.34
82.86
Employee costs
-21.12
-28.29
-34.31
-41.17
As % of sales
4.85
2.37
2.52
2.91
Other costs
-68.77
-46.26
-68.13
-68.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.79
3.88
5.02
4.83
Operating profit
-29.01
77.68
96.33
132.71
OPM
-6.66
6.53
7.1
9.38
Depreciation
-15.92
-22.17
-21.36
-27.06
Interest expense
-77.54
-75.84
-65.82
-63.76
Other income
6.89
6.36
6.68
4.77
Profit before tax
-115.58
-13.95
15.83
46.66
Taxes
-9.09
2.13
-6.58
-17.46
Tax rate
7.86
-15.3
-41.56
-37.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-124.67
-11.82
9.25
29.2
Exceptional items
-598.09
0
0
0
Net profit
-722.77
-11.82
9.25
29.2
yoy growth (%)
6,014.49
-227.77
-68.32
-25.95
NPM
-165.99
-0.99
0.68
2.06
