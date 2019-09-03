iifl-logo-icon 1
Tara Jewels Ltd Key Ratios

0.5
(-9.09%)
Sep 3, 2019

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-45.87

-13.56

3.44

2.35

Op profit growth

-116.1

-10.07

-31.84

0.64

EBIT growth

-132.97

-18.62

-27.63

-3.97

Net profit growth

15,500.45

-125.8

-58.98

-13.34

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-1.86

6.26

6.02

9.13

EBIT margin

-3.14

5.15

5.47

7.82

Net profit margin

-85.83

-0.29

0.99

2.51

RoCE

-2.49

5.96

8.41

14.1

RoNW

-76.7

-0.19

0.75

1.94

RoA

-17.02

-0.08

0.38

1.13

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

7.27

17.73

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-299.27

-10.94

-1.54

6.32

Book value per share

-51.61

242.44

245.15

237.41

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

5.47

3.13

P/CEPS

-0.03

-3.47

-25.76

8.78

P/B

-0.23

0.15

0.16

0.23

EV/EBIDTA

-84.84

7.43

6.32

2.82

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

9.04

3.1

-34.81

-32.06

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

345.57

247.98

161.59

96.17

Inventory days

197.62

129.76

117.67

133.56

Creditor days

-118.28

-109.16

-84.77

-71.85

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.3

-0.94

-1.38

-1.89

Net debt / equity

-6.69

1.11

1.09

0.55

Net debt / op. profit

-54.34

6.86

6.11

2.05

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-86.45

-84.67

-85.96

-82.12

Employee costs

-3.52

-2.5

-2.53

-3.05

Other costs

-11.88

-6.55

-5.47

-5.67

