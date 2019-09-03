Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-45.87
-13.56
3.44
2.35
Op profit growth
-116.1
-10.07
-31.84
0.64
EBIT growth
-132.97
-18.62
-27.63
-3.97
Net profit growth
15,500.45
-125.8
-58.98
-13.34
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-1.86
6.26
6.02
9.13
EBIT margin
-3.14
5.15
5.47
7.82
Net profit margin
-85.83
-0.29
0.99
2.51
RoCE
-2.49
5.96
8.41
14.1
RoNW
-76.7
-0.19
0.75
1.94
RoA
-17.02
-0.08
0.38
1.13
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
7.27
17.73
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-299.27
-10.94
-1.54
6.32
Book value per share
-51.61
242.44
245.15
237.41
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
5.47
3.13
P/CEPS
-0.03
-3.47
-25.76
8.78
P/B
-0.23
0.15
0.16
0.23
EV/EBIDTA
-84.84
7.43
6.32
2.82
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
9.04
3.1
-34.81
-32.06
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
345.57
247.98
161.59
96.17
Inventory days
197.62
129.76
117.67
133.56
Creditor days
-118.28
-109.16
-84.77
-71.85
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.3
-0.94
-1.38
-1.89
Net debt / equity
-6.69
1.11
1.09
0.55
Net debt / op. profit
-54.34
6.86
6.11
2.05
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-86.45
-84.67
-85.96
-82.12
Employee costs
-3.52
-2.5
-2.53
-3.05
Other costs
-11.88
-6.55
-5.47
-5.67
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.