Tara Jewels Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
24.62
24.62
24.62
25.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-206.43
517.06
529.2
520.8
Net Worth
-181.81
541.68
553.82
546.64
Minority Interest
Debt
701.57
559.95
575.58
306.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.1
0
0.13
-0.53
Total Liabilities
528.86
1,101.63
1,129.53
852.92
Fixed Assets
81.1
107.2
119.27
110.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
17.21
17.29
20.41
17.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.1
9.1
6.88
2.92
Networking Capital
383.71
898.64
911.52
645.49
Inventories
345.6
466.3
529.9
501.06
Inventory Days
289.71
143.08
142.57
129.32
Sundry Debtors
294.68
794.53
714.48
378.67
Debtor Days
247.02
243.8
192.24
97.73
Other Current Assets
10.02
18.59
18.86
23.79
Sundry Creditors
-134.74
-320.72
-301.47
-217.29
Creditor Days
112.95
98.41
81.11
56.08
Other Current Liabilities
-131.85
-60.06
-50.25
-40.74
Cash
37.77
69.39
71.45
76.43
Total Assets
528.89
1,101.62
1,129.53
852.93
