Tara Jewels Ltd Summary

Tara Jewels Limited is an integrated player in the global jewellery industry catering to a diverse audience across 20 countries in five continents. The company has a strong background in retailing of jewellery to large global retailers. The companys presence spans across the value chain - from designing to manufacturing and retailing of jewellery. Tara Jewels is predominantly an exporter and retailer of studded diamond jewellery and over 55,000 designs in over 20 countries and five continents, including US, UK and Europe. The company operates in the branded jewellery segment of the jewellery value chain through a diversified product mix of studded jewellery and diamond studded jewellery. The portfolio of products includes studded gold, platinum and silver jewellery. The channel of sale includes the Retail Partner Model wherein the company supplies jewellery to international brands and jewellery retailers. The company has three manufacturing facilities spread across approximately 80,000 sq. ft. - one outside SEEPZ, Andheri; and the other two within the SEEPZ premises. The company has a team of 39 designers and 1,000 craftsmen and has implemented SAP across all the manufacturing units.The company exports jewellery mainly to Australia, Canada, European Union, South Africa, United Kingdom and United States of America. The company has strategic tie-ups with reputed global branded jewellery retailers and international chains in the global market. The company co-brands its merchandise with reputed jewellery retailers to enhance brand recognition and repeat orders. The company exports diamond and coloured stone studded jewellery and branded jewellery to international jewellery retailers. The company exports studded jewellery to global retailers and leading chain stores across 12,000 points of sale globally.Jewellery retail operations of the company are conducted under the brand Tara Jewellers. The company entered jewellery retailing in India in October 2008 with the launch of its existing store at Andheri, Mumbai. Tara Jewels Ltd was incorporated as a private limited company on March 16, 2001, with the name Tara Ultimo Private Limited. Thereafter, pursuant to the Scheme of Merger the name of the company was changed to Tara Jewels Private Limited on March 25, 2009. It became a public limited company On September 23, 2010. It is conferred with the status of a Star Trading House by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India and has been the highest exporter in gems and jewellery sector for the years 2008-2009 and 2009-2010. The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of the company opened for subscription on 21 November 2012 and closed on 23 November 2012. The IPO was priced at Rs 230 per share. The IPO got subscribed 1.98 times, wherein the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) Category was subscribed 1.49 times, Non Institutional Investors Category was subscribed 3.1 times and the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) Category was subscribed 2.05 times. The company was listed with the BSE Limited (The Bombay Stock Exchange) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) on 6 December, 2012.During the year ended 31 March 2015, the company expanded into the branded Bridal and Fashion Jewellery segment by launching Monigue Lhuillier, and Zac Posen jewellery brands in the international markets. These brands are being sold through one of the largest online retailers and through high-end jewellery chain stores. During the year under review, the company also launched the Brand Angel Sanchez in the U.S market with the largest jewellery retailer in the world. During the year under review, the company signed a manufacturing Term Sheet with Sterling Jewellers Inc the largest jewellery retailer in U.S.A giving Tara Jewels the status of Exclusive Supplier of Choice for the manufacture of the Brand Angel Sanchez.During the year under review, the company forayed into online sales in the domestic market through tie-ups with Amazon, Snapdeal, and other online selling platforms.The company issued 305000 convertible warrants to Bennett, Coleman & Company Limited on preferential allotment basis on 2 April 2014 with each warrant convertible into one equity share on or before October 1,2015.During the year ended 31 March 2016, the company launched a unique jewellery collection Anisa, with a wide range of rings and earrings. The company launched a new business model for custom-designed jewellery Tara My Karigar (TMK). From allowing the customer to select from a combination of gemstones and diamonds to the preferred metal, TML aims to assist and deliver across the value chain - from idea to creation.During the year ended 31 March2018, the companys top Brands Zac Posen, Monique Lhullier and Trios performed well across all outlets. Brands grew higher at the outlets of Helzberg, Blue Nile and Walmart.