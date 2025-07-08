iifl-logo
Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd Share Price Live

0.4
(-11.11%)
Mar 23, 2015

  • Open0.45
  • Day's High0.45
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.45
  • Day's Low0.4
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.3
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-104.21
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.26
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd KEY RATIOS

Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025
Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.20%

Non-Promoter- 2.36%

Institutions: 2.35%

Non-Institutions: 72.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

106.47

106.47

106.47

106.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-545.07

290.95

468.66

481.49

Net Worth

-438.6

397.42

575.13

587.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

4.69

4.29

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

9.31

-99.93

Raw materials

0

0

-4.74

-2.14

As % of sales

0

0

101.09

50.05

Employee costs

-0.32

-0.44

-1.42

-1.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-835.6

-327.8

-12.27

-256.33

Depreciation

-4.35

-5.61

-7.48

-2.94

Tax paid

-0.4

0.93

0

-1.32

Working capital

-0.03

4,278.25

-7.04

-249.7

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

9.31

-99.93

Op profit growth

9,303.6

-69.48

488.34

-99.08

EBIT growth

-137.05

-2,755.09

307.61

-96.44

Net profit growth

155.76

2,562.78

-95.23

-39.55

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

0

0

4.69

6,200.16

4,894.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

4.69

6,200.16

4,894.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.33

0.09

Other Income

63.94

325.58

1.69

51.9

71.16

Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,441.3

91.583,05,451.718700.3212,581189.35

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

573.75

86.0859,246.26185.370.265,350.3946.3

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

17.99

20.4211,760.5395.110699.019.57

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

603.7

38.138,192.0362.3901,574.25115.58

Rajesh Exports Ltd

RAJESHEXPO

202.55

05,970.166.602,618.71171.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Nominee

S P Talwar

Independent Director

Harish Mehta

Whole-time Director

Harshad Udani

Company Secretary

Asish Narayan

Addtnl Independent Director

Kalpesh Sanghani

Registered Office

Kesharba Market-2,

Gotalawadi Katargam,

Gujarat - 395004

Tel: 91-0261-2535055

Website: http://www.winsomejewellery.com

Email: cs@winsomejewellery.com

Registrar Office

C-13 Pannalal Silk,

Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,

Mumbai - 400 078

Tel: 91-022-25963838

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Su-Raj Diamonds And Jewellery Limited is in the business of manufacturing and exporting of cut and polished diamonds and diamond studded gold and platinum jewellery. The companys core business activit...
Reports by Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd share price today?

The Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd is ₹4.26 Cr. as of 23 Mar ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 23 Mar ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 23 Mar ‘15

What is the CAGR of Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd?

Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -61.62%, 3 Years at -79.44%, 1 Year at -92.23%, 6 Month at -78.38%, 3 Month at -42.86% and 1 Month at -27.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

