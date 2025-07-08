Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹0.45
Prev. Close₹0.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.3
Day's High₹0.45
Day's Low₹0.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-104.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.26
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
106.47
106.47
106.47
106.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-545.07
290.95
468.66
481.49
Net Worth
-438.6
397.42
575.13
587.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
4.69
4.29
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
9.31
-99.93
Raw materials
0
0
-4.74
-2.14
As % of sales
0
0
101.09
50.05
Employee costs
-0.32
-0.44
-1.42
-1.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-835.6
-327.8
-12.27
-256.33
Depreciation
-4.35
-5.61
-7.48
-2.94
Tax paid
-0.4
0.93
0
-1.32
Working capital
-0.03
4,278.25
-7.04
-249.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
9.31
-99.93
Op profit growth
9,303.6
-69.48
488.34
-99.08
EBIT growth
-137.05
-2,755.09
307.61
-96.44
Net profit growth
155.76
2,562.78
-95.23
-39.55
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
0
0
4.69
6,200.16
4,894.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
4.69
6,200.16
4,894.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.33
0.09
Other Income
63.94
325.58
1.69
51.9
71.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,441.3
|91.58
|3,05,451.71
|870
|0.32
|12,581
|189.35
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
573.75
|86.08
|59,246.26
|185.37
|0.26
|5,350.39
|46.3
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
17.99
|20.42
|11,760.53
|95.11
|0
|699.01
|9.57
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
603.7
|38.13
|8,192.03
|62.39
|0
|1,574.25
|115.58
Rajesh Exports Ltd
RAJESHEXPO
202.55
|0
|5,970.16
|6.6
|0
|2,618.71
|171.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Nominee
S P Talwar
Independent Director
Harish Mehta
Whole-time Director
Harshad Udani
Company Secretary
Asish Narayan
Addtnl Independent Director
Kalpesh Sanghani
Kesharba Market-2,
Gotalawadi Katargam,
Gujarat - 395004
Tel: 91-0261-2535055
Website: http://www.winsomejewellery.com
Email: cs@winsomejewellery.com
C-13 Pannalal Silk,
Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,
Mumbai - 400 078
Tel: 91-022-25963838
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Su-Raj Diamonds And Jewellery Limited is in the business of manufacturing and exporting of cut and polished diamonds and diamond studded gold and platinum jewellery. The companys core business activit...
Read More
Reports by Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd
