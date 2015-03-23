Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
4.69
4.29
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
9.31
-99.93
Raw materials
0
0
-4.74
-2.14
As % of sales
0
0
101.09
50.05
Employee costs
-0.32
-0.44
-1.42
-1.19
As % of sales
0
0
30.38
27.84
Other costs
-177.12
-1.44
-4.7
-2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
100.29
46.58
Operating profit
-177.45
-1.88
-6.18
-1.05
OPM
0
0
-131.76
-24.48
Depreciation
-4.35
-5.61
-7.48
-2.94
Interest expense
-717.73
-645.88
-0.29
-253.39
Other income
63.94
325.58
1.68
1.05
Profit before tax
-835.6
-327.8
-12.27
-256.33
Taxes
-0.4
0.93
0
-1.32
Tax rate
0.04
-0.28
0
0.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-836.01
-326.86
-12.27
-257.65
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-836.01
-326.86
-12.27
-257.65
yoy growth (%)
155.76
2,562.78
-95.23
-39.55
NPM
0
0
-261.52
-6,000.42
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.