iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.4
(-11.11%)
Mar 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

4.69

4.29

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

9.31

-99.93

Raw materials

0

0

-4.74

-2.14

As % of sales

0

0

101.09

50.05

Employee costs

-0.32

-0.44

-1.42

-1.19

As % of sales

0

0

30.38

27.84

Other costs

-177.12

-1.44

-4.7

-2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

100.29

46.58

Operating profit

-177.45

-1.88

-6.18

-1.05

OPM

0

0

-131.76

-24.48

Depreciation

-4.35

-5.61

-7.48

-2.94

Interest expense

-717.73

-645.88

-0.29

-253.39

Other income

63.94

325.58

1.68

1.05

Profit before tax

-835.6

-327.8

-12.27

-256.33

Taxes

-0.4

0.93

0

-1.32

Tax rate

0.04

-0.28

0

0.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-836.01

-326.86

-12.27

-257.65

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-836.01

-326.86

-12.27

-257.65

yoy growth (%)

155.76

2,562.78

-95.23

-39.55

NPM

0

0

-261.52

-6,000.42

Winsome Diamonds : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.