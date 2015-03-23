Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-835.6
-327.8
-12.27
-256.33
Depreciation
-4.35
-5.61
-7.48
-2.94
Tax paid
-0.4
0.93
0
-1.32
Working capital
-0.03
4,278.25
-7.04
-249.7
Other operating items
Operating
-840.41
3,945.76
-26.8
-510.3
Capital expenditure
0
-0.73
-2.73
0.21
Free cash flow
-840.41
3,945.03
-29.53
-510.09
Equity raised
581.89
1,086.47
962.42
1,478.29
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
11,725.08
5,539.29
0.06
0.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
11,466.56
10,570.8
932.94
968.24
