Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd Key Ratios

0.4
(-11.11%)
Mar 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

26.67

Op profit growth

9,303.6

-101.1

30.01

EBIT growth

-137.05

48.32

9.81

Net profit growth

163.61

-416.64

-9.94

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

2.75

2.68

EBIT margin

0

0

3.45

3.98

Net profit margin

0

0

1.89

2.66

RoCE

-2.03

8.02

11.87

RoNW

323.99

-10.53

2.47

RoA

-4.23

-2.34

1.62

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

9.83

17.96

Dividend per share

0

0

0

1.25

Cash EPS

-92.57

-35.48

10.54

18.47

Book value per share

-53.19

38.97

130.51

153.22

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

4.53

2.79

P/CEPS

0

-0.01

4.22

2.71

P/B

0

0.01

0.34

0.32

EV/EBIDTA

-54.39

17.08

3.46

2.76

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

7.46

Tax payout

0.04

-0.28

-19.62

-5.34

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

186.1

Inventory days

0

0

36.03

Creditor days

-162.67

-2,91,959.04

-153.73

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.16

-0.49

-2.43

-2.9

Net debt / equity

-10.89

13.31

0.22

0.21

Net debt / op. profit

-34.76

-2,926.68

1.81

1.7

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-95.35

-96.48

Employee costs

0

0

-0.18

-0.16

Other costs

0

0

-1.7

-0.66

