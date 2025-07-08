Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd Summary

Su-Raj Diamonds And Jewellery Limited is in the business of manufacturing and exporting of cut and polished diamonds and diamond studded gold and platinum jewellery. The companys core business activity is to manufacture and export of gold, silver & platinum jewellery studded with diamonds, Colour Stones and Semi Precious Stones as well as plain jewellery, manufacture and export of polished diamonds. The state of the art unit is located at Bangalore gives a cutting edge to the company with skilled labour combined with top of the range machinery, laser system, technology and tools. The factory spread into 100,000 sq. ft. The company was incorporated on September 10, 1985 as a public limited company. The company offered its shares to the public in the year 1986 and became the first company in the industry opted for public issue in India.During the year 1992-1993, the company targeted at relatively new markets in China and other parts of South East Asia. During the year 1997-1998, the company started its jewellery operations at Bangalore by disposal of its SEEPZ, Mumbai unit. The company enhanced marketing efforts, particularly in new geographical areas such as Middle East, South America. During the year 1993-1994, the company opened new facility in Mandras. During the year 1999-2001, the company set up a unit in Surat Economical Zone and a 100 % EOU in Bangalore for jewellery manufacturing. During the year 2001-2002, the company name was changed from Suraj Diamonds India Limited to Suraj Diamonds and Jewellery Limited. During the year 2002-2003, the company successfully acquired Koradiam N.V. in Antwerp, Belgium in its relentless attempt to expand its presence in the international markets. During the year 2003-2004, the company set up a new factory at Goa and in the same year, Su-Raj Diamonds Industries Ltd acquired 30 50 000 equity shares (7.58%) of Su-Raj Diamonds and Jewellery Limited In the year 2005, the company 49% stake in Precious Diamonds and Jewellery Limited, a major player in the B2B jewellery market in India.During the 2005-2006, the company commenced operation of Kolkatta unit. During the year 2007-2008, the company entered into commodity trading in Futures for precious metals to hedge the risks of price fluctuation in precious metal (raw materials).