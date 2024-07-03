SectorTrading
Open₹20.88
Prev. Close₹20.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹102.07
Day's High₹21.4
Day's Low₹19.35
52 Week's High₹25.85
52 Week's Low₹11.85
Book Value₹12.85
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)168.5
P/E23.41
EPS0.88
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.73
10.73
10.73
10.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
46.52
40.27
34.13
29.53
Net Worth
57.25
51
44.86
40.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
336.75
343.94
309.7
239.72
yoy growth (%)
-2.09
11.05
29.19
67.68
Raw materials
-320.71
-331.75
-296.63
-229.35
As % of sales
95.23
96.45
95.77
95.67
Employee costs
-1.67
-1.46
-0.72
-0.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.77
7.13
5.85
4.55
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
-1.53
-1.78
-1.93
-1.45
Working capital
-19.25
37.44
12.66
26.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.09
11.05
29.19
67.68
Op profit growth
39.11
-27.56
18.74
168.34
EBIT growth
-12.04
23.29
19.73
173.73
Net profit growth
-20.76
36.52
26.37
1,939.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director / Managing
Amrit J Shah
WTD & Executive Director
Jawanmal M Shah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sangeeta A Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nirali Haresh Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mitwa Nayan Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hardik Pravinbha I Makwana
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Moksh Ornaments Ltd
Summary
Promoted by Amrit J. Shah and Mr. Jawanmal M. Shah, Moksh Ornaments Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited with the name Moksh Ornaments Private Limited on July 19, 2012. The Company, upon incorporation, took over businesses carried on by Amrit J. Shah and Jawanmal M. Shah as a sole proprietor of M/s. Jineshwar Gold and M/s. Padmavati Jewels respectively. Thereafter, it converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Moksh Ornaments Limited on September 07, 2017. The Company is in the business of manufacture and wholesale of jewellery and head quartered at Mumbai, Maharashtra. The jewelleries are manufactured on job work basis at Kolkata and Mumbai. The Company primarily sells gold jewellery and the product profile of the company includes bangles, chain, and mangalsutra. The Companys focus is on developing new designs that meet customers requirements as well as cater to their tastes and specifications. The Company gets the jewellery hallmarked from BIS recognized Assaying and Hallmarking Centre for their customers. The BIS hallmark, a mark of conformity widely accepted by the consumer bestow the additional confidence to the consumer on the purity of the gold jewellery. The products are manufactured on job work basis from third parties located at Kolkata and Mumbai based on the basis of management estimation, order received from customers, past consumption and future estimation. Additionally, the Company get jewelleries designed from th
The Moksh Ornaments Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹19.52 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Moksh Ornaments Ltd is ₹168.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Moksh Ornaments Ltd is 23.41 and 1.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Moksh Ornaments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Moksh Ornaments Ltd is ₹11.85 and ₹25.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Moksh Ornaments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.23%, 3 Years at -19.23%, 1 Year at 64.67%, 6 Month at 46.20%, 3 Month at 18.80% and 1 Month at 21.68%.
