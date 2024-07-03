iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Moksh Ornaments Ltd Share Price

19.52
(-5.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open20.88
  • Day's High21.4
  • 52 Wk High25.85
  • Prev. Close20.6
  • Day's Low19.35
  • 52 Wk Low 11.85
  • Turnover (lac)102.07
  • P/E23.41
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value12.85
  • EPS0.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)168.5
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Moksh Ornaments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

20.88

Prev. Close

20.6

Turnover(Lac.)

102.07

Day's High

21.4

Day's Low

19.35

52 Week's High

25.85

52 Week's Low

11.85

Book Value

12.85

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

168.5

P/E

23.41

EPS

0.88

Divi. Yield

0

Moksh Ornaments Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Moksh Ornaments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Moksh Ornaments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.13%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Moksh Ornaments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.73

10.73

10.73

10.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

46.52

40.27

34.13

29.53

Net Worth

57.25

51

44.86

40.26

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

336.75

343.94

309.7

239.72

yoy growth (%)

-2.09

11.05

29.19

67.68

Raw materials

-320.71

-331.75

-296.63

-229.35

As % of sales

95.23

96.45

95.77

95.67

Employee costs

-1.67

-1.46

-0.72

-0.39

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.77

7.13

5.85

4.55

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

-1.53

-1.78

-1.93

-1.45

Working capital

-19.25

37.44

12.66

26.19

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.09

11.05

29.19

67.68

Op profit growth

39.11

-27.56

18.74

168.34

EBIT growth

-12.04

23.29

19.73

173.73

Net profit growth

-20.76

36.52

26.37

1,939.37

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Moksh Ornaments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Moksh Ornaments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director / Managing

Amrit J Shah

WTD & Executive Director

Jawanmal M Shah

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sangeeta A Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nirali Haresh Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mitwa Nayan Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hardik Pravinbha I Makwana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Moksh Ornaments Ltd

Summary

Promoted by Amrit J. Shah and Mr. Jawanmal M. Shah, Moksh Ornaments Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited with the name Moksh Ornaments Private Limited on July 19, 2012. The Company, upon incorporation, took over businesses carried on by Amrit J. Shah and Jawanmal M. Shah as a sole proprietor of M/s. Jineshwar Gold and M/s. Padmavati Jewels respectively. Thereafter, it converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Moksh Ornaments Limited on September 07, 2017. The Company is in the business of manufacture and wholesale of jewellery and head quartered at Mumbai, Maharashtra. The jewelleries are manufactured on job work basis at Kolkata and Mumbai. The Company primarily sells gold jewellery and the product profile of the company includes bangles, chain, and mangalsutra. The Companys focus is on developing new designs that meet customers requirements as well as cater to their tastes and specifications. The Company gets the jewellery hallmarked from BIS recognized Assaying and Hallmarking Centre for their customers. The BIS hallmark, a mark of conformity widely accepted by the consumer bestow the additional confidence to the consumer on the purity of the gold jewellery. The products are manufactured on job work basis from third parties located at Kolkata and Mumbai based on the basis of management estimation, order received from customers, past consumption and future estimation. Additionally, the Company get jewelleries designed from th
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Moksh Ornaments Ltd share price today?

The Moksh Ornaments Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹19.52 today.

What is the Market Cap of Moksh Ornaments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Moksh Ornaments Ltd is ₹168.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Moksh Ornaments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Moksh Ornaments Ltd is 23.41 and 1.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Moksh Ornaments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Moksh Ornaments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Moksh Ornaments Ltd is ₹11.85 and ₹25.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Moksh Ornaments Ltd?

Moksh Ornaments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.23%, 3 Years at -19.23%, 1 Year at 64.67%, 6 Month at 46.20%, 3 Month at 18.80% and 1 Month at 21.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Moksh Ornaments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Moksh Ornaments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.13 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.86 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Moksh Ornaments Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.