Moksh Ornaments Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.73
10.73
10.73
10.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
46.52
40.27
34.13
29.53
Net Worth
57.25
51
44.86
40.26
Minority Interest
Debt
49.44
27.75
4.09
35.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
106.69
78.75
48.95
75.83
Fixed Assets
0.13
0.29
0.45
0.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.02
0.01
0
Networking Capital
97.85
73.16
45.72
66.11
Inventories
54.61
43.63
15.22
23.56
Inventory Days
25.53
Sundry Debtors
41.7
29.01
30.47
44.52
Debtor Days
48.25
Other Current Assets
2.04
1.27
0.67
1.27
Sundry Creditors
-0.07
-0.03
-0.1
-0.05
Creditor Days
0.05
Other Current Liabilities
-0.43
-0.72
-0.54
-3.19
Cash
8.66
5.23
2.73
9.46
Total Assets
106.7
78.75
48.96
75.82
