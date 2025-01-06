iifl-logo-icon 1
Moksh Ornaments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

19.52
(-5.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Moksh Ornaments FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.77

7.13

5.85

4.55

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

-1.53

-1.78

-1.93

-1.45

Working capital

-19.25

37.44

12.66

26.19

Other operating items

Operating

-15.04

42.76

16.55

29.26

Capital expenditure

0.55

-1.59

-0.15

0.24

Free cash flow

-14.49

41.17

16.4

29.5

Equity raised

50.52

34.97

22.65

5.64

Investing

0.05

0

0

0

Financing

-24.29

25.93

-0.21

23.67

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

11.79

102.07

38.84

58.81

