Moksh Ornaments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.77
7.13
5.85
4.55
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
-1.53
-1.78
-1.93
-1.45
Working capital
-19.25
37.44
12.66
26.19
Other operating items
Operating
-15.04
42.76
16.55
29.26
Capital expenditure
0.55
-1.59
-0.15
0.24
Free cash flow
-14.49
41.17
16.4
29.5
Equity raised
50.52
34.97
22.65
5.64
Investing
0.05
0
0
0
Financing
-24.29
25.93
-0.21
23.67
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
11.79
102.07
38.84
58.81
