iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Moksh Ornaments Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

20.28
(3.89%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Moksh Ornaments Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

336.75

343.94

309.7

239.72

yoy growth (%)

-2.09

11.05

29.19

67.68

Raw materials

-320.71

-331.75

-296.63

-229.35

As % of sales

95.23

96.45

95.77

95.67

Employee costs

-1.67

-1.46

-0.72

-0.39

As % of sales

0.49

0.42

0.23

0.16

Other costs

-5.8

-4.57

-3.83

-2.81

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.72

1.32

1.23

1.17

Operating profit

8.56

6.15

8.5

7.16

OPM

2.54

1.79

2.74

2.98

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Interest expense

-3.76

-3.7

-2.94

-2.79

Other income

0.99

4.7

0.31

0.21

Profit before tax

5.77

7.13

5.85

4.55

Taxes

-1.53

-1.78

-1.93

-1.45

Tax rate

-26.65

-25.04

-33.06

-31.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.23

5.34

3.91

3.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.23

5.34

3.91

3.09

yoy growth (%)

-20.76

36.52

26.37

1,939.37

NPM

1.25

1.55

1.26

1.29

Moksh Ornaments : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Moksh Ornaments Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.