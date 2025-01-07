Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
336.75
343.94
309.7
239.72
yoy growth (%)
-2.09
11.05
29.19
67.68
Raw materials
-320.71
-331.75
-296.63
-229.35
As % of sales
95.23
96.45
95.77
95.67
Employee costs
-1.67
-1.46
-0.72
-0.39
As % of sales
0.49
0.42
0.23
0.16
Other costs
-5.8
-4.57
-3.83
-2.81
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.72
1.32
1.23
1.17
Operating profit
8.56
6.15
8.5
7.16
OPM
2.54
1.79
2.74
2.98
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Interest expense
-3.76
-3.7
-2.94
-2.79
Other income
0.99
4.7
0.31
0.21
Profit before tax
5.77
7.13
5.85
4.55
Taxes
-1.53
-1.78
-1.93
-1.45
Tax rate
-26.65
-25.04
-33.06
-31.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.23
5.34
3.91
3.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.23
5.34
3.91
3.09
yoy growth (%)
-20.76
36.52
26.37
1,939.37
NPM
1.25
1.55
1.26
1.29
