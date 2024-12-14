Board Meeting 14 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

MOKSH ORNAMENTS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 14-Dec-2024 to consider and approve Fund raising/Other business. Moksh Ornaments Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on December 14, 2024, has decided to issue equity shares on rights basis in the ratio of 14 : 23, i.e 14 Equity Shares for every 23 Equity Shares held. Issue Price is 15 per share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14.12.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Moksh Ornaments Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

To consider other business matters Moksh Ornaments Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the Un audited financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors Held on Friday, 09th August, 2024 at 03:30 P.M (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 2 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. Moksh Ornaments Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Moksh Ornaments Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement DAted on: 09/05/2024) The Exchange had sought clarification from Moksh Ornaments Limited for the quarter ended 31-Mar-2024 with respect to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. On basis of above the Company was required to clarify the following: -1. Financial results submitted is not as per format prescribed by SEBI The response of the Company is enclosed. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 04/06/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Mar 2024 6 Mar 2024

Separate Board Meeting of Independent Directors Moksh Ornaments Limited has informed the Exchange regarding separate Board meeting of Independent directors held on March 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/03/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024