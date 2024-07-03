Moksh Ornaments Ltd Summary

Promoted by Amrit J. Shah and Mr. Jawanmal M. Shah, Moksh Ornaments Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited with the name Moksh Ornaments Private Limited on July 19, 2012. The Company, upon incorporation, took over businesses carried on by Amrit J. Shah and Jawanmal M. Shah as a sole proprietor of M/s. Jineshwar Gold and M/s. Padmavati Jewels respectively. Thereafter, it converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Moksh Ornaments Limited on September 07, 2017. The Company is in the business of manufacture and wholesale of jewellery and head quartered at Mumbai, Maharashtra. The jewelleries are manufactured on job work basis at Kolkata and Mumbai. The Company primarily sells gold jewellery and the product profile of the company includes bangles, chain, and mangalsutra. The Companys focus is on developing new designs that meet customers requirements as well as cater to their tastes and specifications. The Company gets the jewellery hallmarked from BIS recognized Assaying and Hallmarking Centre for their customers. The BIS hallmark, a mark of conformity widely accepted by the consumer bestow the additional confidence to the consumer on the purity of the gold jewellery. The products are manufactured on job work basis from third parties located at Kolkata and Mumbai based on the basis of management estimation, order received from customers, past consumption and future estimation. Additionally, the Company get jewelleries designed from third parties designers. The sample of such designed jewelleries are shown to the customers and on approval of the designs, they get the approved designed products manufactured in desired quantities from the third parties. Their production is done on a purity of 22 karat and 18 karat of jewellery. In December 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 29,82,000 Equity Shares by raising equity funds from public aggregating to Rs 11.0334 Crore.