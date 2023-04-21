The Board of Directors are pleased to present the Companys 12th Annual Report and the Companys audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. OPERATING RESULTS

The operating results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 are as follow:

Amount in Lakhs.

Particulars Year ended 31st March 2024 Year ended 31st March 2023 Revenue from Operations 45,095.91 44,720.68 Profit before tax from continuing operations 850.80 848.54 Tax Expenses (Including Deferred Tax) 225.51 235.08 Profit after Tax 625.29 613.46 Total Income for the year 625.29 613.46

2. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

There are no transfers to any specific reserves during the year.

3. THE STATE OF THE COMPANYS AFFAIR

During the year under review, your Company achieved total revenue from operations of Rs. 45,095.91/- Lakhs (previous year Rs. 44,720.68/- lakhs).

The profit after tax is at Rs. 625.29/- Lakhs (Previous year Rs. 613.46/- Lakhs)

4. DIVIDEND

Your Directors would like to use the profits earned for improving business and hence do not propose any dividend for the financial year under review.

5. CASH FLOW AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

As required under Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, a Cash Flow Statement and Financial Statement is part of the Annual Report.

6. THE CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY There is no change in the nature of business of the Company.

7. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND.

There was no transfer during the year to the Investor Education and Protection Fund in terms of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013.

8. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY-TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION & FOREIGN EXCHANGE ETC.

The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo as required under Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is furnished as Annexure A to Directors Report.

9. STATEMENT CONCERNING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY OF THE COMPANY

The Company has in place a mechanism to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various risks to key business objectives. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed also discussed at the meetings of the Risk Management Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company. The Company has constituted Risk Management Committee and its risk management policy is available on the website of the Company.

10. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The Companys internal controls system has been established on values of integrity and operational excellence and it supports the vision of the Company “To be the most sustainable and competitive Company in our industry”. The Companys internal control systems are commensurate with the nature of its business and the size and complexity of its operations. These are routinely tested and certified by Statutory as well as Internal Auditors and their significant audit observations and follow up actions thereon are reported to the Audit Committee.

11. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

During the year under review, your Company has not made any investment, given any loan or guarantee falling within the meaning of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder.

12. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES

All the related party transactions are entered on arms length basis, in the ordinary course of business and are in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors or Key Managerial Personnel etc. which may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large or which warrants the approval of the shareholders.

The transactions are being reported in Form AOC-2 i.e. Annexure B in terms of Section 134 of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

However, the details of the transactions with Related Party are provided in the Companys financial statements in accordance with the Accounting Standards.

All Related Party Transactions are presented to the Audit Committee and the Board.

13. POLICY ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE:

The Company has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment at the workplace and towards this end, has adopted a policy in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under the said policy.

The Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 which redresses complaints received on sexual harassment. During the financial year under review, the Company has not received any complaints of sexual harassment from any of the women employees of the Company.

14. ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 92(3) of Companies Act, 2013 following is the link for Annual Return Financial Year 2023-2024. http://www.mokshornaments.com/#

15. NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS, GENERAL MEETING CONDUCTED DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW

During the financial year, the Board met 6 times on 21.04.2023, 26.07.2023, 31.08.2023, 27.10.2023, 09.02.2024 and 12.03.2024.

16. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 The Board of Directors of the Company hereby confirm:

• That in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there has been no material departure.

• That the selected accounting policies were applied consistently and the Directors made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as on 31st March, 2024, and that of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date.

• That proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

• That the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.

• The Board has laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

• The directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

17. DEPOSITS

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits during the year under review.

18. ARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION

The information required under section 197 of the Act read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is given as Annexure C to this report. In terms of provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, a statement showing the names and other particulars of employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the said Rules, if any, forms part of the Report. The policy is available on the Companys website. www.mokshornaments.com.

19. DIRECTORS During the year :

• Mr. Amrit Jawanmalji Shah (DIN: 05301251) was reappointed as Managing Director of the Company for a further period of five (5) years w.e.f. 31st August, 2023 to 30th August, 2028 (both days inclusive).

• Mr. Jawanmal Moolchand Shah (DIN: 05301300) was reappointed as Whole Time Director of the Company for a further period of five (5) years w.e.f. 31st August, 2023 to 30th August, 2028 (both days inclusive).

• Mr. Amrit Jawanmalji Shah (DIN: 05301251) was liable to retire by rotation and was appointed as Director of the Company.

Disclosure under Section 149 (6):

• Pursuant to the provisions of Section 149 of the Act, the Independent Directors have submitted declarations that each of them meets the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act along with Rules framed thereunder and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

Disclosure under Section 149 (10):

• Pursuant to the provisions of Section 149(10) Ms. Nirali Dishant Shah (DIN: 07666165) was reappointed as Independent Director of the Company or a second term of five consecutive years commencing from 31st August, 2023.

20. ATTRIBUTES, QUALIFICATIONS & INDEPENDENCE OF DIRECTORS, THEIR APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee of Directors have approved a Policy for Selection, Appointment and Remuneration of Directors which inter-alia requires that composition and remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate Directors, KMP and senior management employees and the Directors appointed shall be of high integrity with relevant expertise and experience so as to have diverse Board and the Policy also lays down the positive attributes/criteria while recommending the candidature for the appointment as Director.

21. DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors have submitted their disclosures to the Board that they fulfil all the requirements as stipulated in Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 so as to qualify themselves

to be appointed as Independent Directors under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant rules.

22. STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s S.D. Jain & Co, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 121521W) were appointed as the Statutory Auditor of the Company at the 11th AGM held on 22nd September 2023, to hold the office for a period of 5 (five) years till the conclusion of the 16th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2028, in terms of the applicable provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act 2013, read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014. The Report given by the Auditors on the financial statements of the Company forms part of the Annual Report.

23. INTERNAL AUDITORS

M/s Mr. Mukesh Mehta & Associates Chartered Accountants were appointed as internal auditors by the Board for the financial year 2023-24 and who have issued their reports on quarterly basis.

24. SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

The Company has appointed M/s. Jaymin Modi & Co., Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditors of the Company to carry out the Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2023-2024 and to issue Secretarial Audit Report as per the prescribed format under rules in terms of Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. The Secretarial Audit Report for the FY 2023-24 is annexed herewith and forms part of this report as Annexure D. Secretarial Audit is not applicable to the Subsidiary, not being a material subsidiary.

25. COST RECORDS AND COST AUDIT

The provision of the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the Company. Maintenance of cost records as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 was not applicable for the business activities carried out by the Company for the FY 2023-24. Accordingly, such accounts and records are not made and maintained by the Company for the said period.

26. EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS ON QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMERS MADE BY THE AUDITORS AND THE PRACTICING COMPANY SECRETARY IN THEIR REPORTS

The Secretarial Auditor in his report has made the following observation:

Company filed certain E-forms with Registrar of Companies (MCA) with additional/late fees.

There was delay in filing of e-forms, and the same has been filed with payment of necessary additional fees.

Apart from the above there are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimers made by the auditors and the practicing company secretary in their reports.

27. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under regulation 34 (3) and Part B of schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is annexed to this Annual Report as Annexure E.

28. HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any Holding, Subsidiary, Joint Ventures And Associate Companies.

29. VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has established a vigil mechanism policy to oversee the genuine concerns expressed by the employees and other Directors. The Company has also provided adequate safeguards against victimisation of employees and Directors who express their concerns.

The Vigil Mechanism Policy is available at the website of the Company: www.mokshornaments.com.

30. REPORTING OF FRAUD BY AUDITORS

During the year under review, the Internal Auditors, Statutory Auditors and Secretarial Auditor have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its Officers or Employees to the

Audit Committee under section 143(12) of the Act, details of which needs to be mentioned in this Report.

31. ANNUAL EVALUATION BY THE BOARD

In compliance with the Companies Act, 2013, and Regulation 17 of the Listing Regulations, the performance evaluation of the Board and its Committees were carried out during the year under review.

32. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred during the financial year.

33. THE DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE.

During the year there has been no significant material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

34. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is committed towards maintaining the highest standards of Corporate Governance and adhering to the Corporate Governance requirements as set out by Securities and Exchange Board of India. The Report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under regulation 34 (3) and Part C of schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 forms part of the Annual Report. The Certificate from the practicing Company Secretary confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under regulation 34 (3) and Part E of schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is also published in this Annual Report as Annexure F.

35. OTHER DISCLOSURES

The Company does not have any Employees Stock Option Scheme in force and hence particulars are not furnished, as the same are not applicable. No proceedings against the Company are initiated or pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof - Not Applicable.

36. POLICIES

The Company seeks to promote highest levels of ethical standards in the normal business transactions guided by the value system. The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandates formulation of certain policies for listed companies. The Policies are reviewed periodically by the Board and are updated based on the need and compliance as per the applicable laws and rules and as amended from time to time. The policies are available on the website of the Company.

37. COMPLIANCE OF APPLICABLE SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

Your Directors hereby confirm that the Company has complied with the necessary provisions of the revised Secretarial Standard 1 and Secretarial Standard 2 to the extent applicable to the Company.

38. ENHANCING SHAREHOLDER VALUE

Your Company firmly believes that its success, the marketplace and a good reputation are among the primary determinants of value to the shareholder. The organisational vision is founded on the principles of good governance and delivering leading-edge products backed with dependable after sales services. Following the vision your Company is committed to creating and maximising longterm value for shareholders.

39. DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES

The Company has constituted a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee in accordance with Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies Corporate Social Responsibility (Policy) Rules, 2014.

As per provision of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of Companies Corporate Social Responsibility (Policy) Rules, 2014, the Board has approved CSR Policy and the Company has spent towards CSR activities, details of which are provided in attached Annexure G to Directors Report.

40. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors take this opportunity to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude for the continued co-operation extended by shareholders, employees, customers, banks, suppliers and other business associates.

By order of the Board For Moksh Ornaments Limited Sd/-

Mr. Amrit Jawanmalji Shah Chairman & Managing Director DIN: 05301251 Date: 05/09/2024 Place: Mumbai