Summary

RBZ Jewellers Ltd was originally incorporated as RBZ Jewellers Private Limited as a private limited company with a certificate of incorporation dated April 15, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Thereafter, Company was converted to a public limited company and name of the Company was changed to RBZ Jewellers Limited through a fresh certificate of incorporation dated March 20, 2023. Promoters of the Company belong to a family of jewellers who have been involved in the same business over decades. Shri Bababhai Hargovandas Zaveri, a renowned goldsmith from Patan, Gujarat, laid the foundation of family gold business several decades ago. The Promoter, Rajendrakumar Kantilal Zaveri, was part of the family partnership arrangement since 1992. Later on, he started jewellery business through a sole proprietorship tilted M/s. Rajubhai Bababhai Zaveri in the year 2004. In the year 2006, other Promoter HaritRajendrakumar Zaveri, joined the business at the age of 17 years. The Company is one of the leading organized manufacturers of gold jewellery in India, specializing in Antique Gold Jewellery and distribute to reputable nation-wide retailers. It design and manufacture a wide range of Antique Gold Jewellery which consists of Jadau, Meena and Kundan work and sell it on a wholesale and retail basis. Thereafter, it process and supply Antique Gold Jewellery on job work basis to national retailers. The Company operates retail showroom with brand name Harit Zaveri and is a lea

