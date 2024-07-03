iifl-logo-icon 1
RBZ Jewellers Ltd Share Price

228.29
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:14:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open228
  • Day's High228.29
  • 52 Wk High255.35
  • Prev. Close217.42
  • Day's Low221.69
  • 52 Wk Low 118.15
  • Turnover (lac)926.66
  • P/E32.8
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value56.16
  • EPS6.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)913.16
  • Div. Yield0
RBZ Jewellers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

228

Prev. Close

217.42

Turnover(Lac.)

926.66

Day's High

228.29

Day's Low

221.69

52 Week's High

255.35

52 Week's Low

118.15

Book Value

56.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

913.16

P/E

32.8

EPS

6.65

Divi. Yield

0

RBZ Jewellers Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

RBZ Jewellers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

RBZ Jewellers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.99%

Non-Promoter- 2.73%

Institutions: 2.73%

Non-Institutions: 22.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

RBZ Jewellers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

40

30

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

167.49

62.47

66.03

51.55

Net Worth

207.49

92.47

70.03

55.55

Minority Interest

RBZ Jewellers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

777.8

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.65

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT RBZ Jewellers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajendrakumar Kantilal Zaveri

Joint Managing Director

Harit Rajendrakumar Zaveri

Independent Director

Jitendra Pratap Singh

Independent Director

Nirupa Kiran Bhatt

Independent Director

Dhaval Shah

Independent Director

Pooja Omkar Acharya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Heli Akash Garala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by RBZ Jewellers Ltd

Summary

RBZ Jewellers Ltd was originally incorporated as RBZ Jewellers Private Limited as a private limited company with a certificate of incorporation dated April 15, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Thereafter, Company was converted to a public limited company and name of the Company was changed to RBZ Jewellers Limited through a fresh certificate of incorporation dated March 20, 2023. Promoters of the Company belong to a family of jewellers who have been involved in the same business over decades. Shri Bababhai Hargovandas Zaveri, a renowned goldsmith from Patan, Gujarat, laid the foundation of family gold business several decades ago. The Promoter, Rajendrakumar Kantilal Zaveri, was part of the family partnership arrangement since 1992. Later on, he started jewellery business through a sole proprietorship tilted M/s. Rajubhai Bababhai Zaveri in the year 2004. In the year 2006, other Promoter HaritRajendrakumar Zaveri, joined the business at the age of 17 years. The Company is one of the leading organized manufacturers of gold jewellery in India, specializing in Antique Gold Jewellery and distribute to reputable nation-wide retailers. It design and manufacture a wide range of Antique Gold Jewellery which consists of Jadau, Meena and Kundan work and sell it on a wholesale and retail basis. Thereafter, it process and supply Antique Gold Jewellery on job work basis to national retailers. The Company operates retail showroom with brand name Harit Zaveri and is a lea
Company FAQs

What is the RBZ Jewellers Ltd share price today?

The RBZ Jewellers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹228.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of RBZ Jewellers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RBZ Jewellers Ltd is ₹913.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of RBZ Jewellers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RBZ Jewellers Ltd is 32.8 and 3.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RBZ Jewellers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RBZ Jewellers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RBZ Jewellers Ltd is ₹118.15 and ₹255.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of RBZ Jewellers Ltd?

RBZ Jewellers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 62.37%, 6 Month at 63.20%, 3 Month at 29.80% and 1 Month at 15.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RBZ Jewellers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RBZ Jewellers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 2.74 %
Public - 22.26 %

QUICKLINKS FOR RBZ Jewellers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

