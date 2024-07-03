SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹228
Prev. Close₹217.42
Turnover(Lac.)₹926.66
Day's High₹228.29
Day's Low₹221.69
52 Week's High₹255.35
52 Week's Low₹118.15
Book Value₹56.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)913.16
P/E32.8
EPS6.65
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
40
30
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
167.49
62.47
66.03
51.55
Net Worth
207.49
92.47
70.03
55.55
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,451.65
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
777.8
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.65
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajendrakumar Kantilal Zaveri
Joint Managing Director
Harit Rajendrakumar Zaveri
Independent Director
Jitendra Pratap Singh
Independent Director
Nirupa Kiran Bhatt
Independent Director
Dhaval Shah
Independent Director
Pooja Omkar Acharya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Heli Akash Garala
RBZ Jewellers Ltd was originally incorporated as RBZ Jewellers Private Limited as a private limited company with a certificate of incorporation dated April 15, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Thereafter, Company was converted to a public limited company and name of the Company was changed to RBZ Jewellers Limited through a fresh certificate of incorporation dated March 20, 2023. Promoters of the Company belong to a family of jewellers who have been involved in the same business over decades. Shri Bababhai Hargovandas Zaveri, a renowned goldsmith from Patan, Gujarat, laid the foundation of family gold business several decades ago. The Promoter, Rajendrakumar Kantilal Zaveri, was part of the family partnership arrangement since 1992. Later on, he started jewellery business through a sole proprietorship tilted M/s. Rajubhai Bababhai Zaveri in the year 2004. In the year 2006, other Promoter HaritRajendrakumar Zaveri, joined the business at the age of 17 years. The Company is one of the leading organized manufacturers of gold jewellery in India, specializing in Antique Gold Jewellery and distribute to reputable nation-wide retailers. It design and manufacture a wide range of Antique Gold Jewellery which consists of Jadau, Meena and Kundan work and sell it on a wholesale and retail basis. Thereafter, it process and supply Antique Gold Jewellery on job work basis to national retailers. The Company operates retail showroom with brand name Harit Zaveri and is a lea
The RBZ Jewellers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹228.29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RBZ Jewellers Ltd is ₹913.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of RBZ Jewellers Ltd is 32.8 and 3.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RBZ Jewellers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RBZ Jewellers Ltd is ₹118.15 and ₹255.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
RBZ Jewellers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 62.37%, 6 Month at 63.20%, 3 Month at 29.80% and 1 Month at 15.04%.
