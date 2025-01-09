RBZ Jewellers Ltd Management Discussions

IMF Estimates Steady Global GDP Growth at 3.2% for 2024 and 3.3% for 2025

Global Economic Overview

The global economy in FY2024 faced a multifaceted environment marked by persistent challenges and cautious optimism. The a_ermath of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to influence economic activity, as nations grappled with the long-term effects on supply chains, labour markets, and consumer behaviour. Geopolitical tensions, particularly in regions like Eastern Europe, exacerbated global uncertainties, leading to fluctuating commodity prices and heightened volatility in financial markets.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), global GDP growth for 2024 and 2025 is estimated at 3.2% and 3.3%, respectively, maintaining a pace seen in 2023. Emerging markets and developing economies continue to fuel this growth. In contrast, advanced economies showed signs of stabilization, with growth rates of around 1.7% for both 2024 and 2025. In China, the worlds second-largest economy, growth is expected to moderate to approximately 5% in 2024 and further to 4.5% in 2025, as the countrys post-pandemic recovery loses momentum amidst weak domestic demand and regulatory crackdowns on key sectors. The Eurozone, while benefiting from lower energy prices and fiscal support measures, also experienced a slowdown, with growth rates hovering around 1.0%, reflecting the impact of higher interest rates and geopolitical risks.

Building on its impressive performance, gold has continued to shine in 2024, rising by 12% year-to-date and outpacing most major asset classes. This surge has been driven by sustained central bank purchases, strong investment flows from Asia, resilient consumer demand, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties. As we look ahead, the key question for investors is whether golds upward momentum will persist or if it is nearing a plateau.

In 2023, global demand for gold reached a record high of 4,899 tonnes, fuelled by robust over-the-counter purchases and significant acquisitions by central banks, which bought 1,037 tonnes of gold—the second-highest amount on record. Meanwhile, gold exchange-traded funds experienced outflows for the third consecutive year. The average price of gold in 2023 reached an all-time high of $1,940.54 per ounce. With geopolitical uncertainty and trade tensions expected to remain key drivers in 2024, demand for gold is likely to remain strong.

According to the IMFs Global Financial Stability Report, global disinflation is nearing its end, with expectations of easing monetary policy. Interest rates are down, stocks have risen by 20%, and borrowing spreads have narrowed, leading to improved financial conditions and increased capital inflows into emerging markets. Confidence in a so_ economic landing is growing, supported by better-than-expected data. However, persistent inflation could pose risks. Despite some vulnerabilities exposed by high rates, major financial institutions remain resilient.

Indian Economic Overview

The Indian economy demonstrated remarkable resilience in FY2024, according to RBI. The Indian Economy clocked a real GDP growth rate of approximately 7.6%, from 7.0% in the previous year – the third successive year of 7% or above growth, positioning itself as one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world. This robust growth occurred Global Gold Demand Hits Record High of 4,899 Tonnes in 2023. despite significant global economic headwinds, including geopolitical tensions, fluctuating commodity prices, and a slowdown in global trade. The Indian governments continued emphasis on infrastructure development, digital transformation, and fiscal support for key sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, and services played a crucial role in sustaining this momentum.

The infrastructure sector, in particular, saw accelerated investments through the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) and initiatives like the Gati Shakti plan, which aim to streamline logistics and reduce costs across the supply chain. These efforts not only boosted construction activities but also created substantial employment opportunities, further stimulating domestic consumption.

Digital transformation was another critical driver, with the widespread adoption of digital payments, e-governance initiatives, and the expansion of the digital economy contributing to increased e_iciency and productivity across various sectors. The governments push for financial inclusion through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and the success of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) played significant roles in integrating a larger section of the population into the formal economy, thereby enhancing consumer spending power.

The revival in domestic consumption was particularly notable in urban and semi-urban areas, where pent-up demand post-pandemic, coupled with rising disposable incomes, fuelled significant growth in sectors such as retail, real estate, and consumer goods. According to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), private consumption grew by 7.3% in FY2024, reflecting strong consumer confidence and a shi_ towards discretionary spending.

For the Indian jewellery sector, this positive economic environment provided fertile ground for growth. The sector, deeply intertwined with cultural and social practices, benefited from the increased purchasing power of consumers, particularly in Tier II and Tier III cities. These regions saw a surge in demand for gold and diamond jewellery, driven by rising incomes and the cultural significance of jewellery in weddings and festivals.

Moreover, the market for organized jewellery retail continued to expand as consumers increasingly favoured branded products that offer quality assurance and transparency. The implementation of mandatory hallmarking by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in 2021 further strengthened consumer confidence in the authenticity and purity of jewellery, contributing to the growth of the organized sector.

In summary, the Indian economys strong performance in FY2024, underpinned by government initiatives, infrastructure development, and a resurgence in domestic consumption, created a conducive environment for the jewellery industry. As disposable incomes rose and consumers increasingly turned towards branded and certified products, RBZ Jewellers Limited was well-positioned to capitalize on these trends, further solidifying its market presence and driving growth in a rapidly evolving economic landscape.

Industry Structure and Development

The Indian Gem and Jewellery Industry continues to be a vital component of the nations economy, deeply rooted in its cultural and social landscape. As reported by Maxim Market Research, the industry was valued at approximately USD 43.71 billion in FY2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.35%, reaching a valuation of USD 133.96 billion by 2030. The sector plays a significant role in contributing to the countrys GDP and employment, supporting over 5 million workers. A notable trend within the industry is its shi_ towards organized retail, driven by growing consumer demand for branded, certified, and ethically sourced jewellery.

Indian Gem and Jewellery Industry Expected to Reach USD 133.96 Billion by 2030.

The Indian Gem and Jewellery Industry is expected to reach USD 133.96 billion by 2030. The retail sector in India is predominantly unorganized; however, the share of organized retail has been steadily growing and is expected to account for about 30% of the market by 2025, reaching 40% by 2030. This growth is primarily driven by a shi_ in consumer behaviour influenced by rising a_luence, changing lifestyles, and favourable demographic trends. Consumers are increasingly favouring locations that offer a combination of shopping, food, and entertainment, further supporting the expansion of organized retail in India.

It is estimated that about 10-13 million weddings of various sizes and scales are held in India every year. Wedding jewellery accounts for the largest share of the total wedding expenses at 24%. An average of 30 to 250 grams of gold is consumed in marriages across India. With more than half the population below the age of 25, and the average age of marriage for women in India being 22, the number of weddings per year is expected to increase in the upcoming years. This, in turn, is anticipated to augment the demand for bridal jewellery.

In the gold jewellery sector, retailers generally purchase gold jewellery from wholesalers who manufacture the jewellery or outsource the manufacturing to job-workers. The share of the wholesale segment in the jewellery sourcing mix has increased considerably over the years with the growth of large retail chains that see value in sourcing from wholesalers due to the variety of designs and product innovation. The domestic gold wholesale jewellery industry is expected to grow to 402 tonnes by 2025 and 475 tonnes by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.5%.

The bridal jewellery segment accounts for about 65-70% of the total wholesale jewellery segment by volume, while the non-bridal segment accounts for the remaining 30-35%. Organized retailers prefer organized manufacturers as their order sizes are quite large, which cannot be fulfilled by small manufacturers. The benefits attached to sourcing from organized manufacturers include consistent quality, the ability to meet large order volumes, better supply chain management, and adherence to regulatory requirements, among others.

Organized retailers prefer organized manufacturers as their order size is quite large which cannot be fulfilled by small manufacturers. Further, following benefits are attached to sourcing from organized manufacturers:

a. Consistency and quality: Organized wholesalers are more likely to have standard processes in place, resulting in consistent quality across their products. This consistency is critical for this business which requires a reliable supply of products for their operations.

b. Transparency and availability of Capital: Organized wholesalers are more transparent in product pricing, gold sourcing, value chain, etc. and also have access to capital for financing the inventory.

c. E_iciency and cost savings: Organized wholesalers offen have economies of scale that allow them to produce products more e_iciently and at a lower cost. This can translate into cost savings for retailer that purchase their products.

d. Customization and flexibility: Organized wholesalers have the ability to customize products to meet the specific needs of their customers. This flexibility can be important for retailers that require tailored solutions such as looking to develop a theme-based jewellery line etc.

e. Regulatory compliance: Organized wholesalers are more likely to be compliant with regulatory requirements, which is critical for large conglomerates, listed jewellers, etc.

f. Risk management: Organized wholesalers are likely to have risk management protocols in place, which can help mitigate potential disruptions in supply chains.

Company Overview

RBZ Jewellers Limited is a leading name in the Indian jewellery industry, with a rich heritage of over 15 years. Specializing in Antique Gold Jewellery, RBZ has established itself as a trusted manufacturer and retailer known for its exquisite cra_smanship and innovative designs. The Companys product range includes intricately cra_ed jadau, Meena, and Kundan jewellery, which is highly sought after for bridal, occasional, and daily wear.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, RBZ Jewellers operates from a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility spread across 23,966 square feet. This facility is equipped with advanced technologies in casting, laser, and 3-D printing, enabling the Company to produce high-quality jewellery that blends traditional artistry with modern techniques. RBZs manufacturing capabilities are complemented by a skilled workforce of 200+ employees and 250 artisans, who contribute to the Companys reputation for excellence.

The Company owns and operates a flagship retail showroom under the brand name "Harit Zaveri" in the prominent Satellite area of Ahmedabad. Spanning 11,667 square feet, this showroom serves as a key retail destination, offering a wide range of gold, diamond, and Polki jewellery. RBZs commitment to transparency, ethical practices, and customer satisfaction has established it as a leading player in the Ahmedabad market. With a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction, RBZ has expanded its consumer presence to 72 cities across 20 states in India.

In addition to its strong domestic operations, RBZ Jewellers has expanded into international markets, exporting its products to the Middle East. The Companys growth strategy focuses on expanding its product offerings, acquiring new customers in untapped markets, and increasing the frequency of customer engagement to better cater to their preferences. RBZ aims to strengthen and develop relationships with national, regional, and reputable local family retailers, targeting a greater share of their business. The Company also plans to increase its presence in Tier I and Tier II cities through enhanced visits and relationship-building efforts.

RBZ Jewellers is supported by an experienced board of directors, who bring diverse expertise in the fields of gems and jewellery, banking, finance, and legal affairs. Together, they guide the Companys strategic direction, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of the industry while delivering sustained value to its shareholders and stakeholders.

With a strong foundation, a commitment to quality, and a vision for growth, RBZ Jewellers Limited is well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities in the rapidly expanding Indian jewellery market, and to extend its leadership in both the domestic and international arenas.

Our Business Edge

RBZ Jewellers Limiteds Unique Selling Point lies in its complete control over the entire value chain, from design and manufacturing to distribution and retail. By seamlessly blending traditional cra_smanship with cutting-edge technology, RBZ offers a distinctive range of antique gold jewellery, including Jadau, Meena, and Kundan work, which embodies Indias rich cultural heritage. Each piece is cra_ed with precision by skilled artisans using advanced techniques such as 3-D printing and laser technology, ensuring superior quality and authenticity.

This vertical integration allows RBZ to maintain stringent quality standards and ethical sourcing practices across every step of the process, from raw material procurement to final product delivery. Our strategic approach, coupled with a strong retail presence under the "Harit Zaveri" brand, enhances customer trust and satisfaction, positioning RBZ as a preferred choice for discerning buyers across India.

Financial Performance with respect to Operational Performance

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Change % of Change Revenue from operations 327.43 287.93 39.50 13.72% Total Income 327.82 289.63 38.19 13.19% EBITDA 38.87 39.46 (0.59) -1.51% EBITDA Margin 11.87% 13.71% -1.84% -13.39% PBT 29.62 29.77 (0.14) -0.48% PAT 21.57 22.33 (0.76) -3.42% EPS 5.39 7.44 (2.05) -27.57%

RBZ Jewellers Limited reported revenue from operations of 327.43 crore for the financial year 2023-24, reflecting a growth of 13.72% compared to 287.93 crore in FY 2022-23. The increase in total income was driven by strong sales in the Companys core segments, particularly gold and diamond jewellery, which capitalized on the growing consumer demand and expanded market presence.

However, the Companys EBITDA stood at 38.87 crore, marginally lower than the 39.46 crore reported in the previous year, resulting in a decline of 1.51%. The EBITDA margin contracted to 11.87% in FY 2023-24 from 13.71% in FY 2022-23, representing a decrease of 184 basis points. The decline in EBITDA and margin can be attributed to an increase in raw material costs, particularly gold, and higher operational expenses. Highlighted the impact of elevated procurement costs and a delay in festive season sales, such as Akshay Tritiya shi_ing from April to May, affecting the gross profit margins.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) slightly decreased to 29.62 crore from 29.77 crore, showing a modest decline of 0.48%. Similarly, Profit A_er Tax (PAT) fell by 3.42% to 21.57 crore compared to 22.33 crore in the prior year. The reduction in profitability was mainly due to the increase in costs and a narrower margin, despite the Companys efforts to maintain cost e_iciencies and improve operational leverage.

RBZ Jewellers achieved notable revenue growth in FY 2023-24. The profitability metrics were impacted by rising input costs and timing-related shi_s in sales. The Company remains focused on optimizing its cost structure and enhancing operational e_iciencies to mitigate these impacts and support future growth.

Significant Changes in Key Financial Ratios

In FY2024, RBZ Jewellers observed significant changes in key financial ratios, reflecting its strong operational and financial performance:

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Change % of Change Debtor Turnover Ratio (in times) 18.91 16.00 2.91 18.16% Inventory Turnover Ratio (in times) 0.82 0.68 0.14 20.87% Current Ratio (in times) 4.61 2.02 2.59 128.20% Debt Equity Ratio (in times) 0.33 1.04 (0.70) -67.68% Operating Profit Margin (%) 9.43% 10.58% -1.15% -10.87% Net Profit Margin (%) 6.59% 7.76% -1.17% -15.07% Interest Coverage Ratio (in times) 5.10 4.95 14.91% 3.01%

Details of any change in return on net worth as compared to the immediately previous financial year along with a detailed explanation thereof

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Change % of Change Return On Net Worth 14.38% 27.49% -13.11% -47.68

There has been a considerable increase in reserves and surplus as compared to previous year which has resulted in substantial degree of variance and decrease in Return on Net Worth Ratio.

y Debtor Turnover Ratio increased to 18.91 times from 16.00 times, indicating improved receivables collection and better liquidity management.

y Inventory Turnover Ratio rose to 0.82 times from 0.68 times, reflecting more e_icient inventory management and stronger sales performance.

y Current Ratio jumped to 4.61 times from 2.02 times, showing a significantly stronger short-term liquidity position.

y Debt-Equity Ratio decreased sharply to 0.33 times from 1.04 times, a reduction of 70 basis points, indicating reduced reliance on debt, improved solvency, and an increased capacity for further leverage.

y Interest Coverage Ratio has improved from 4.95 times to 5.10 times.

Opportunities and Threats

Opportunities: y Expansion in Emerging Markets: The Indian jewellery market has seen significant growth in Tier II and Tier III cities, driven by economic development and rising disposable incomes. RBZ Jewellers aims to tap into these opportunities by expanding its product offerings and acquiring new customers in untapped markets. As the market becomes more organized, the Company plans to strengthen relationships with national, regional, and local retailers, increasing its presence in key cities through targeted engagement efforts.

y Brand Trust and Loyalty: As Indian consumers increasingly seek trusted brands for their jewellery purchases, RBZ Jewellers strong reputation provides a solid foundation to attract and retain customers. The Companys emphasis on quality assurance, backed by BIS hallmarking, and its established presence in the bridal and high-value segments position it to capture a larger share of the growing branded jewellery market.

y Sustainability and Ethical Sourcing: With global and domestic consumers increasingly aware of the environmental and ethical implications of their purchases, there is growing demand for sustainably sourced and ethically produced jewellery. RBZ Jewellers follows stringent internal controls in sourcing materials and manufacturing products to meet these standards, aligning with global consumer trends and enhancing its appeal in both domestic and international markets.

. Threats: y Economic Volatility: The jewellery industry is highly sensitive to economic fluctuations, particularly in gold prices and foreign exchange rates. In FY2024, gold prices fluctuated between 50,000 and 60,000 per 10 grams, impacting margins across the industry. Any economic slowdown could also dampen consumer spending on luxury items, posing a risk to revenue growth.

y Intensifying Competition: The entry of new players, both domestic and international, into the Indian jewellery market, combined with the consolidation of existing players, has increased competitive pressures. To maintain its market position, RBZ Jewellers must continuously innovate and offer competitive pricing, which could impact profitability in the short term. y Regulatory Risks: The Indian jewellery industry is subject to various regulatory requirements, including GST rates, import duties on gold, and restrictions on cash transactions. Any changes in these policies could affect RBZ Jewellers operating costs and profitability. The Company must remain agile and responsive to such changes to mitigate potential impacts.

Companys Segment-wise or Product-wise Performance

RBZ Jewellers Limited operates across several key product segments, each contributing significantly to the Companys overall growth and market presence. In FY2024, the Company witnessed substantial progress across these segments, driven by strategic initiatives, strong consumer demand, and a commitment to quality and innovation.

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Quantity Amount % Quantity Amount % (in Kgs) (in Lakhs) (in Kgs) (in Lakhs) Gold jewellery sold and processed Wholesale 209.98 13,012.00 39.74% 255.03 13,808.25 47.96% Retail 247.91 16,273.77 49.70% 188.05 10,603.19 36.83% Jobwork services 633.04 776.74 2.37% 614.98 913.63 3.17% Subtotal 1,090.93 30,062.51 91.81% 1,058.06 25,325.07 87.96% Sale of other jewellery 13.76 1,222.08 3.73% 33.44 1,507.56 5.24% Sale of bullion 26.26 1,458.34 4.45% 46.20 1,960.15 6.81% Subtotal 40.02 2,680.42 8.19% 79.64 3,467.71 12.04% Total 130.95 32,742.93 100.00% 1,137.70 28,792.78 100.00%

The wholesale segment remains a significant contributor, accounting for 39.74% of the total revenue with 209.98 kg of gold jewellery sold and processed, generating 13,012.00 lakhs. Despite a slight decrease in quantity compared to the previous year, the wholesale segment continues to provide a steady foundation for growth, driven by our strong relationships with national and regional retailers.

The retail segment has seen remarkable growth, contributing 49.70% to the total revenue with 247.91 kg of gold jewellery sold, amounting to 16,273.77 lakhs. This substantial increase from the previous year reflects our strategic focus on enhancing our retail footprint and engaging more directly with end consumers, further solidifying our market position.

Our job work services added another layer of value to our diversified portfolio, processing 633.04 kg of jewellery and contributing 776.74 lakhs to the revenue, representing 2.37% of the total. While this segment does not directly impact the top line, it positively contributes to our profitability and gross margins by effectively utilizing production capacity.

Additionally, the companys revenue stream was bolstered by the sale of other jewellery, contributing 1,222.08 lakhs (3.73% of total revenue), and the sale of bullion, which accounted for 1,458.34 lakhs (4.45% of total revenue). Although these segments saw a reduction in volume compared to the previous year, they remain crucial elements of our overall revenue mix, providing additional avenues for growth and market penetration.

Overall, RBZ Jewellers processed a total of 1,130.95 kg of jewellery across all segments, achieving total revenues of

32,742.93 lakhs in FY 2023-24, a notable increase from

28,792.78 lakhs in the previous year. This diversified revenue base, spanning wholesale, retail, job work services, and bullion sales, demonstrates the companys strategic approach to balancing growth opportunities and enhancing resilience against market fluctuations.

Outlook

Looking ahead to FY2025, RBZ Jewellers Limited is strategically positioned to capitalize on the favourable market conditions and the anticipated growth of the Indian jewellery industry, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 17% over the next five years. The Companys experience, robust infrastructure, and innovative approach place it in a strong position to enhance its market share and drive significant growth.

Strengthening Market Presence through Customized Solutions and Strategic Partnerships:

RBZ Jewellers, a well-established leader in the wholesale jewellery market, has a customer base spanning over 72 cities across India. The Company maintains strong relationships with national, regional, and reputable local family retailers and aims to capture a greater share of their business by offering customized products tailored to their specific customer needs. As the market shi_s towards a higher share of organized players, RBZ is focused on expanding its client base while deepening trust and strengthening relationships with both existing and new customers.

Expanding Retail Footprint with "Harit Zaveri"

RBZ Jewellers has successfully established a strong presence in the retail segment in Ahmedabad with its brand "Harit Zaveri." The flagship retail showroom, strategically located in the Satellite area of Ahmedabad—a prime hub for premium jewellery retailers—spans 11,667 square feet, with a substantial portion of the space owned by the Company. Moving forward, RBZ aims to position "Harit Zaveri" among the leading jewellery outlets in the city, further enhancing the brands visibility and market presence.

To strengthen its brand identity and connect with a broader audience, "Harit Zaveri" actively engages with customers through two dedicated Instagram pages: the main brand page and a newly introduced daily wear page. These Instagram verticals play a crucial role in showcasing the brands diverse offerings, from intricate bridal pieces to contemporary daily wear jewellery.

As part of its strategy, RBZ Jewellers is committed to leveraging social media to elevate "Harit Zaveris" profile, attract new customers, and sustain its growth momentum in the retail market.

Product Innovation and Expansion:

RBZ Jewellers is renowned for its expertise in Antique Gold Jewellery, particularly in designs featuring Jadau, Meena, and Kundan work. The Companys manufacturing capabilities, housed in a modern facility in Ahmedabad with an area of 23,966 square feet, are set to expand further as demand grows. RBZ plans to introduce new collections that blend traditional cra_smanship with contemporary designs, catering to a broader demographic, including urban professionals seeking lightweight and daily wear jewellery.

The Companys commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing will also be a key focus in FY2025. As consumer awareness regarding responsible consumption increases, RBZ aims to promote its range of products, such as ethically produced jewellery, using responsibly sourced materials and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes. This initiative aligns with global trends and is expected to enhance the brands appeal among environmentally conscious consumers.

Operational and Financial Strength:

Despite the challenges posed by fluctuating gold prices and economic volatility, RBZ Jewellers has demonstrated strong financial resilience. The Company achieved a 13% growth in revenues in FY2024, which reflects its ability to manage costs and optimize production despite external pressures. With a well-equipped manufacturing facility and a workforce that includes 200+ employees and collaboration with 250 skilled artisans, RBZ is well-prepared to scale operations in response to increasing demand.

For FY2025, RBZ Jewellers anticipates strong demand driven by overall market optimism and increased efforts to achieve deeper market penetration, along with continued innovation in its product offerings. The companys solid balance sheet provides the financial flexibility to support these ambitious growth plans, ensuring sustained value creation for shareholders.

Risks and Concerns

RBZ Jewellers faces several risks that could potentially impact its business operations, financial performance, and overall market position. To ensure sustained growth and stability, the Company has implemented a comprehensive risk management framework. Below are the key risks and the measures RBZ takes to mitigate them:

Market Risk: The jewellery industry is highly sensitive to fluctuations in gold and diamond prices, which can significantly affect profit margins and inventory valuations. Sudden price changes can lead to inventory losses or reduced margins if the cost of raw materials rises sharply. To mitigate this risk, RBZ Jewellers employs strategic inventory management practices, such as maintaining optimal inventory levels to avoid overexposure to price volatility.

Regulatory Risk: Changes in regulatory frameworks, including taxation policies, import duties, and trade restrictions, can impact RBZ Jewellers operating costs and overall business environment. The jewellery sector is particularly susceptible to fluctuations in goods and services tax (GST) rates, changes in customs duties, and compliance with industry-specific regulations. RBZ Jewellers remains vigilant in monitoring regulatory changes and maintains a proactive approach to compliance. The Company is prepared to adapt its business strategies and operations to align with new regulatory requirements, ensuring minimal disruption to its business.

Operational Risk: Disruptions in the supply chain, especially in sourcing precious metals and stones, could adversely impact production schedules and the availability

RBZ Jewellers achieved 13% revenue growth in FY2024, demonstrating resilience amid economic challenges and strong operational e_iciency.

of finished goods. Given the reliance on a steady supply of high-quality raw materials, any delays or shortages could affect inventory levels and the Companys ability to meet customer demand. To mitigate these risks, RBZ Jewellers has diversified its supplier base to ensure a reliable and consistent supply chain. The Company also maintains strong relationships with multiple vendors, which provides flexibility and alternatives in case of supply chain disruptions. Furthermore, RBZ has implemented stringent inventory management practices to optimize stock levels and minimize operational interruptions.

Reputation Risk: As a premium jewellery brand, RBZ Jewellers reputation is built on its commitment to quality, ethical practices, and exceptional customer service. Any failure to maintain high standards of product quality or customer satisfaction could damage the brands reputation and negatively impact sales. To address this risk, RBZ has established rigorous quality control processes across all stages of production, from sourcing raw materials to the final product. Additionally, the Company has implemented robust customer feedback mechanisms to quickly identify and resolve any issues, ensuring that customer trust and satisfaction remain high.

Financial Risk: RBZ Jewellers is exposed to financial risks, including interest rate fluctuations, currency exchange rate volatility, and credit risk. Changes in interest rates can affect borrowing costs, while currency fluctuations can impact the cost of imported materials and export revenues. To manage these financial risks, the company employs prudent financial planning and cash management strategies, such as maintaining an optimal debt-to-equity ratio. RBZ also closely monitors its credit exposure to customers and suppliers to mitigate the risk of defaults.

Competitive Risk: The jewellery market is highly competitive, with numerous local and international players vying for market share. Intense competition can lead to pricing pressures, reduced margins, and the potential loss of market position. To mitigate competitive risk, RBZ

Jewellers focuses on differentiating its product offerings through innovation, superior quality, and customization. The Company also invests in brand-building activities and marketing campaigns to enhance brand recognition and loyalty among customers.

Macroeconomic Risk: Economic downturns, inflationary pressures, and changes in consumer spending patterns can impact demand for luxury goods, including jewellery. In times of economic uncertainty, discretionary spending tends to decline, affecting sales. To mitigate this risk, RBZ Jewellers continuously monitors economic indicators and adjusts its product mix, marketing strategies, and inventory levels to align with changing market conditions. The Company also aims to expand its customer base across different income segments and geographies to diversify its revenue streams and reduce dependence on any single market.

Internal Control Systems and Their Adequacy

RBZ Jewellers has a comprehensive internal control system to ensure accurate financial reporting, regulatory compliance, and asset protection. In FY2024, the Company reviewed its Internal Financial Control (IFC) systems as per Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, enhancing its framework to support e_icient business operations, policy adherence, fraud prevention, and accurate financial reporting.

The internal audit function, reporting directly to the Audit Committee, conducted audits across various operational areas, confirming the effectiveness of the control systems. No significant weaknesses were found, and recommended improvements were promptly implemented. Enhancements made during the year included stricter controls over financial reporting and advanced technological tools for better monitoring.

The Board of Directors has concluded that the internal financial control systems are adequate and operating effectively as of 31st March 2024, supporting the Companys strategic goals and compliance requirements.

Human Resources/Industrial Relations

Human resources continue to be a critical factor in the success of RBZ Jewellers. In FY2024, the companys workforce expanded to 196 employees, up from 185 employees in FY2023. This growth reflects the companys expanding operations and retail footprint, underscoring its commitment to supporting business objectives through a robust and skilled talent pool.

RBZ Jewellers remains dedicated to talent development and employee engagement. The Company has identified key skill gaps and launched targeted initiatives to recruit and train individuals who possess the necessary competencies to drive business outcomes. In FY2024, new training programs were introduced, focusing on both technical skills and leadership development, aimed at enhancing overall employee performance and productivity.

The Companys HR digital transformation has played a vital role in streamlining employee management processes. By digitizing employee records, leave management, and attendance tracking, RBZ has ensured a smoother employee lifecycle and easier resolution of concerns related to compensation and benefits. Additionally, the introduction of digital tools for visitor management and IT support has enhanced administrative e_iciency.

Employee welfare remains a priority for RBZ Jewellers, with initiatives such as group personal accident (GPA) insurance, workers compensation (WC), and medical insurance for employees and their families, reflecting the Companys commitment to employee well-being. Regular health checkups have been introduced to promote health awareness and satisfaction among employees, demonstrating the Companys genuine concern for their well-being.

RBZ has also placed a strong emphasis on maintaining a positive organizational culture. E_orts to improve work-life balance, such as reducing working hours, offering time-o_s, interval breaks, and sickness leaves, have contributed to a more harmonious work environment. Regular engagement activities, including team-building events and gatherings, foster collaboration and camaraderie among employees, enhancing overall job satisfaction.

To address future human resources challenges, RBZ Jewellers is strengthening its HR Business Partner (HRBP) team to standardize HR practices and manage its talent pool effectively. The HRBP team will play a critical role in talent acquisition, learning and development, workforce engagement, and preparing key performance indicators (KPIs) for e_icient performance management. The Company aims to build a supportive and responsive HR function that fosters a culture of growth, innovation, and excellence.

Industrial Relations

RBZ Jewellers maintained stable industrial relations throughout FY2024, with no significant labour disputes or disruptions. The Companys proactive engagement with employees and their representatives has been instrumental in sustaining a positive and productive work environment. By fostering open communication and addressing concerns promptly, RBZ Jewellers ensures a collaborative atmosphere that supports both employee satisfaction and business growth.

Overall, RBZ Jewellers is committed to creating a thriving workplace environment by investing in its people, enhancing HR processes, and building a culture of inclusivity and engagement. These efforts are designed to drive sustained growth and maintain the Companys reputation as an employer of choice.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

RBZ Jewellers Limited is deeply committed to its role as a responsible corporate citizen, with a renewed focus on expanding initiatives that positively impact society and the environment. In FY2024, the Company began enhancing its CSR activities, concentrating on areas such as education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability, with plans to broaden these efforts in the coming year.

Ethical Sourcing and Sustainability:

RBZ Jewellers is committed to ethical sourcing and sustainability in all its operations. The Company ensures that all gemstones and metals are sourced from suppliers who adhere to conflict-free and ethical practices. By building long-term relationships with suppliers who prioritize ethical behaviour, RBZ maintains high standards of labour practices, environmental stewardship, and anti-corruption measures. The Company also explores alternative sources of materials, such as lab-grown diamonds, to offer more controlled and ethical production methods.

New CSR and ESG Initiatives:

Looking ahead, RBZ Jewellers plans to introduce several new CSR initiatives that align with its commitment to social responsibility and sustainability. These initiatives will focus on enhancing community engagement, advancing environmental stewardship, and promoting diversity and inclusion within the organization. The Company is excited to drive meaningful progress in these areas, continuing to support ethical practices and making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

RBZ Jewellers recognizes the importance of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria in its operations, though it is in the process of developing more robust mechanisms to track and report on these metrics accurately. The Companys current ESG efforts include sustainable sourcing, energy e_iciency, waste reduction, ethical labour standards, and a commitment to governance best practices. While RBZ continues to refine its ESG strategy, it remains dedicated to fostering a sustainable and ethically responsible business model.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Management Discussion and Analysis contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The actual results, performance, or achievements of RBZ Jewellers Limited may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to various factors, including but not limited to changes in market conditions, government regulations, economic developments, and other risks detailed in the Companys annual report. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made herein except as required by law.