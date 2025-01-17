iifl-logo-icon 1
198.9
(5.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:14 PM

RBZ JEWELLERS LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,357.4

89.272,94,673.987050.3312,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

501.5

95.0655,594.37120.260.225,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

636.4

48.238,574.0532.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,027

39.28,561.4416.830.181,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

14.83

08,068.91178.970504.976.76

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

