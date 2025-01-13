RBZ Jewellers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
40
30
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
167.49
62.47
66.03
51.55
Net Worth
207.49
92.47
70.03
55.55
Minority Interest
Debt
69.48
95.79
64.37
59.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.83
1.52
0.88
1.3
Total Liabilities
278.8
189.78
135.28
116.73
Fixed Assets
28.84
26.11
16.43
16.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.25
0.09
0
0
Networking Capital
234.25
156.01
117.19
97.47
Inventories
224.2
149.24
119.06
91.52
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
12.65
21.99
14
10.16
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.01
1.93
2.88
2.79
Sundry Creditors
-2.84
-14.81
-15.25
-4.37
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.77
-2.34
-3.5
-2.63
Cash
14.47
7.57
1.66
2.25
Total Assets
278.81
189.78
135.28
116.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.