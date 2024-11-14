Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

RBZ Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter/half year ended as on September 30 2024 2. To consider and to take on record the Limited Review Report of the Auditors on Un-Audited Financial Results. 3 To discuss and approve other incidental and ancillary matters. The company at its meeting held on today i.e, 14th November 2024 approved of unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended as on 30th September, 2024 . As per Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI LODR we hereby attached results and outcome of board meeting. Kindly take note of the same. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

We hereby attached disclosure under regulation 30 for appointment of Chief financial Officer, Resignation of Chief Financial Officer, Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Appointment of Statutory Auditor of the company. The required disclosures attached herewith for your reference and review. Regards (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

RBZ Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to captioned subject we wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended as on June 30 2024 and to take on record Audit Report thereon. We further inform that in terms of Companys Code of Conduct the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company which was already closed from 01st July 2024 in terms of our earlier notice dated 29th June 2024 related to Closure of the Trading Window shall accordingly now remain closed till completion of 48 hours after the declaration of unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended as on 30th June 2024. We request you to kindly take note of the above in your record. We hereby inform you that board of the directors of the company at its meeting held today , approved unaudited standalone financial results of the company for quarter 30.06.2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 6 May 2024

RBZ Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of board of directors of the company will be held on Tuesday 14th May 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and other incidental matters. Kindly take the same on your records and do the needful. We hereby submit our audited results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. We hereby request you to take same on records. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended as on 31.03.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024