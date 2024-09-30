|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|7 Sep 2024
|We herewith submit notice of 16th annual general meeting of the company to be held on Monday 30th September, 2024 at 11.00 a.m through Video Conference (VC) and other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) along with instructions of e voting. The same has been available on the website of the company. Kindly take the same on your records. Regards The 16th Annual General Meeting of the company was held today on 30th September, 2024 at 11.00 am, through VC/OAVM as per circular issued by MCA and SEBI in this regard. Please find in the same proceedings of the Annual General Meeting required under Regulation 30 , Para A of the Schedule III of SEBI LODR 2015. The same is also made available on the website of the company at www.rbzjewellers.com. Kindly take the same on your records. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
