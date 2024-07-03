RBZ Jewellers Ltd Summary

RBZ Jewellers Ltd was originally incorporated as RBZ Jewellers Private Limited as a private limited company with a certificate of incorporation dated April 15, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Thereafter, Company was converted to a public limited company and name of the Company was changed to RBZ Jewellers Limited through a fresh certificate of incorporation dated March 20, 2023. Promoters of the Company belong to a family of jewellers who have been involved in the same business over decades. Shri Bababhai Hargovandas Zaveri, a renowned goldsmith from Patan, Gujarat, laid the foundation of family gold business several decades ago. The Promoter, Rajendrakumar Kantilal Zaveri, was part of the family partnership arrangement since 1992. Later on, he started jewellery business through a sole proprietorship tilted M/s. Rajubhai Bababhai Zaveri in the year 2004. In the year 2006, other Promoter HaritRajendrakumar Zaveri, joined the business at the age of 17 years. The Company is one of the leading organized manufacturers of gold jewellery in India, specializing in Antique Gold Jewellery and distribute to reputable nation-wide retailers. It design and manufacture a wide range of Antique Gold Jewellery which consists of Jadau, Meena and Kundan work and sell it on a wholesale and retail basis. Thereafter, it process and supply Antique Gold Jewellery on job work basis to national retailers. The Company operates retail showroom with brand name Harit Zaveri and is a leading player in Ahmedabad. It offer jewellery for bridal, occasional and daily wear at various price range in their retail showroom. The Company carry out their manufacturing operations from a well equipped and modern facility situated at Ahmedabad, Gujarat having advanced technologies in casting, laser and 3-D printing. The retail showroom is situated in the prominent area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The portfolio mainly consists of gold jewellery along with silver, studded and other jewellery, offering multiple products such as bangles, chains, necklaces, rings, earring etc.The Company offer a diverse range of jewellery collections comprising of different manufacturing techniques and varieties. It specialise in Antique Gold bridal jewellery and are known for unique designs and craftmanship. It has a dedicated and experienced in-house design team who supervises the artisans and craftsmen to develop new products and unique designs that meet customers demands and requirements basis with own market research in the jewellery industry.Since then, the Company has developed a manufacturing process wherein it adopt emerging jewellery making techniques, latest technology and blend it with traditional methods, to bring out the uniqueness of designs. Jewellery as well is manufactured in close collaboration with skilled local craftsman located within manufacturing facility and in some cases across other states as well.The Company is proposing an Initial Public Offer of 1,00,00,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.