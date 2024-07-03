Summary

Senco Gold Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Company with the name Senco Gold Private Limited at Kolkata, West Bengal, dated August 22, 1994. Subsequently, on August 8, 2007, the Company was converted to Public Company with the name Senco Gold Limited dated August 31, 2007, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation, consequent to change in name, was issued by the RoC. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of manufacturing and trading of jewellery and articles made of gold, silver, diamond, platinum and other precious and semi precious stones.Their other offerings include costume jewellery, gold and silver coins and utensils made of silver. In these categories, it offer wedding jewellery, festival jewellery, daily wear jewellery, mens jewellery, kids jewellery and jewellery for personal occasions. It offer a wide variety of jewellery options, including necklaces, bangles, rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, mangtika, mangalsutra and chains. The products are sold under the Senco Gold & Diamonds tradename, through multiple channels, including 75 Company Operated Showrooms and 61 Franchisee Showrooms (including 4 franchisee owned and Company operated Showrooms).Their products represent designs from a wide range of cultures from traditional Indian design to Indo-western and Western designs. These products reflect specialised design elements from Kolkata. Kolkata craftsmanship, and in particular that of the Karigars engaged by them, is popular for intric

Read More