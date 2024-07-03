iifl-logo-icon 1
Senco Gold Ltd Share Price

1,100.1
(-2.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:49 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,135
  • Day's High1,140.9
  • 52 Wk High1,544
  • Prev. Close1,133.65
  • Day's Low1,095.1
  • 52 Wk Low 685
  • Turnover (lac)2,553.38
  • P/E42.47
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value177.91
  • EPS26.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,999.09
  • Div. Yield0.17
No Records Found

Senco Gold Ltd KEY RATIOS

Senco Gold Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Senco Gold Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Senco Gold Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:20 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.10%

Non-Promoter- 22.94%

Institutions: 22.94%

Non-Institutions: 12.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Senco Gold Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

77.7

55.85

66.49

66.49

Preference Capital

0

13.3

0

0

Reserves

1,299.3

879.89

660.57

536.17

Net Worth

1,377

949.04

727.06

602.66

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2015

Gross Sales

5,241.44

4,077.4

3,534.64

2,660.38

1,433.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,241.44

4,077.4

3,534.64

2,660.38

1,433.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

42.24

31.14

12.77

14.55

5.59

Senco Gold Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,470.4

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

744.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

668

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,100.1

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

14.54

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Senco Gold Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Ranjana Sen

Managing Director & CEO

Suvankar Sen

Whole-time Director

JOITA SEN

Independent Director

Bhaskar Sen

Independent Director

Kumar Shankar Datta

Independent Director

Suman Varma

Independent Director

Shankar Prasad Halder

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mukund Chandak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Senco Gold Ltd

Summary

Senco Gold Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Company with the name Senco Gold Private Limited at Kolkata, West Bengal, dated August 22, 1994. Subsequently, on August 8, 2007, the Company was converted to Public Company with the name Senco Gold Limited dated August 31, 2007, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation, consequent to change in name, was issued by the RoC. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of manufacturing and trading of jewellery and articles made of gold, silver, diamond, platinum and other precious and semi precious stones.Their other offerings include costume jewellery, gold and silver coins and utensils made of silver. In these categories, it offer wedding jewellery, festival jewellery, daily wear jewellery, mens jewellery, kids jewellery and jewellery for personal occasions. It offer a wide variety of jewellery options, including necklaces, bangles, rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, mangtika, mangalsutra and chains. The products are sold under the Senco Gold & Diamonds tradename, through multiple channels, including 75 Company Operated Showrooms and 61 Franchisee Showrooms (including 4 franchisee owned and Company operated Showrooms).Their products represent designs from a wide range of cultures from traditional Indian design to Indo-western and Western designs. These products reflect specialised design elements from Kolkata. Kolkata craftsmanship, and in particular that of the Karigars engaged by them, is popular for intric
Company FAQs

What is the Senco Gold Ltd share price today?

The Senco Gold Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1100.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Senco Gold Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Senco Gold Ltd is ₹8999.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Senco Gold Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Senco Gold Ltd is 42.47 and 6.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Senco Gold Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Senco Gold Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Senco Gold Ltd is ₹685 and ₹1544 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Senco Gold Ltd?

Senco Gold Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 58.44%, 6 Month at 3.85%, 3 Month at -19.85% and 1 Month at -0.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Senco Gold Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Senco Gold Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.11 %
Institutions - 22.95 %
Public - 12.95 %

