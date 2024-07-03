SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹1,135
Prev. Close₹1,133.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,553.38
Day's High₹1,140.9
Day's Low₹1,095.1
52 Week's High₹1,544
52 Week's Low₹685
Book Value₹177.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,999.09
P/E42.47
EPS26.7
Divi. Yield0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
77.7
55.85
66.49
66.49
Preference Capital
0
13.3
0
0
Reserves
1,299.3
879.89
660.57
536.17
Net Worth
1,377
949.04
727.06
602.66
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
5,241.44
4,077.4
3,534.64
2,660.38
1,433.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,241.44
4,077.4
3,534.64
2,660.38
1,433.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
42.24
31.14
12.77
14.55
5.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,470.4
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
744.55
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
668
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,100.1
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
14.54
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Ranjana Sen
Managing Director & CEO
Suvankar Sen
Whole-time Director
JOITA SEN
Independent Director
Bhaskar Sen
Independent Director
Kumar Shankar Datta
Independent Director
Suman Varma
Independent Director
Shankar Prasad Halder
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mukund Chandak
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Senco Gold Ltd
Summary
Senco Gold Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Company with the name Senco Gold Private Limited at Kolkata, West Bengal, dated August 22, 1994. Subsequently, on August 8, 2007, the Company was converted to Public Company with the name Senco Gold Limited dated August 31, 2007, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation, consequent to change in name, was issued by the RoC. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of manufacturing and trading of jewellery and articles made of gold, silver, diamond, platinum and other precious and semi precious stones.Their other offerings include costume jewellery, gold and silver coins and utensils made of silver. In these categories, it offer wedding jewellery, festival jewellery, daily wear jewellery, mens jewellery, kids jewellery and jewellery for personal occasions. It offer a wide variety of jewellery options, including necklaces, bangles, rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, mangtika, mangalsutra and chains. The products are sold under the Senco Gold & Diamonds tradename, through multiple channels, including 75 Company Operated Showrooms and 61 Franchisee Showrooms (including 4 franchisee owned and Company operated Showrooms).Their products represent designs from a wide range of cultures from traditional Indian design to Indo-western and Western designs. These products reflect specialised design elements from Kolkata. Kolkata craftsmanship, and in particular that of the Karigars engaged by them, is popular for intric
The Senco Gold Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1100.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Senco Gold Ltd is ₹8999.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Senco Gold Ltd is 42.47 and 6.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Senco Gold Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Senco Gold Ltd is ₹685 and ₹1544 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Senco Gold Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 58.44%, 6 Month at 3.85%, 3 Month at -19.85% and 1 Month at -0.94%.
