Senco Gold Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
77.7
55.85
66.49
66.49
Preference Capital
0
13.3
0
0
Reserves
1,299.3
879.89
660.57
536.17
Net Worth
1,377
949.04
727.06
602.66
Minority Interest
Debt
1,756.02
1,389.02
1,025.93
679.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.01
2.59
2.1
2.01
Total Liabilities
3,136.03
2,340.65
1,755.09
1,284.48
Fixed Assets
353.89
288.69
225.78
214.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
13.45
4.13
2.03
2.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
25.83
20.55
16.24
14.72
Networking Capital
2,195.53
1,592.04
1,232.45
927.08
Inventories
2,436.77
1,877.77
1,388.66
1,039.47
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
64.44
45.44
39.54
27.56
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
276.31
233.6
152.06
136.92
Sundry Creditors
-156.31
-140.82
-106.86
-58.95
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-425.68
-423.95
-240.95
-217.92
Cash
547.33
435.23
278.6
126.36
Total Assets
3,136.03
2,340.64
1,755.1
1,284.47
