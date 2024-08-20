The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 23rd May, 2024 recommended a Final Dividend of Re. 1/- (i.e 10%) per Equity Share against the face value of Rs. 10 per equity share for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Dividend if approved by the members at the ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting, will be paid/dispatched (subject to deduction of tax at source) after the AGM and within 30 days of its declaration Record Date for Final Dividend - 6th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.08.2024)