Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Senco Gold Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting w.r.t quarterly and half yearly result of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Oct 2024 30 Sep 2024

Senco Gold Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. proposal of raising funds by issuance of equity shares by way of preferential issue private placement or qualified institutional placement or any other permissible method as the board may deem appropriate and as may be permitted under applicable law and to approve ancillary actions for the above-mentioned fund raising subject to approval of the shareholders and any regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required. ii. proposal for alteration in the share capital of the Company by way of sub-division/ split of the existing Equity Shares of the face value Rs 10/- each in such manner as may be determined by the board of directors subject to approval of the shareholders and any regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required under applicable law. Please find enclosed the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 04-10-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Senco Gold Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 12-08-2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 16 May 2024

Senco Gold Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 23rd May 2024 at the Registered & Corporate Office at Diamond Prestige 41A A.J.C. Bose Road 10th Floor Unit No. 1001 Kolkata-700017 inter-alia to Consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and Recommend Final Equity Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 23rd May, 2024 recommended a Final Dividend of Re. 1/- (i.e 10%) per Equity Share against the face value of Rs. 10 per equity share for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Dividend if approved by the members at the ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting, will be paid/dispatched (subject to deduction of tax at source) after the AGM and within 30 days of its declaration Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 along with Audit Report Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 23rd May 2024 in accordance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 for AFR for the Q4FY24 and Recommendation of Final Dividend FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024