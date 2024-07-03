iifl-logo-icon 1
PC Jeweller Ltd Share Price

14.54
(-5.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open15.31
  • Day's High15.38
  • 52 Wk High19.3
  • Prev. Close15.31
  • Day's Low14.54
  • 52 Wk Low 4.41
  • Turnover (lac)2,226.99
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value6.47
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,852.88
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

PC Jeweller Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

15.31

Prev. Close

15.31

Turnover(Lac.)

2,226.99

Day's High

15.38

Day's Low

14.54

52 Week's High

19.3

52 Week's Low

4.41

Book Value

6.47

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,852.88

P/E

0

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

PC Jeweller Ltd Corporate Action

30 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

arrow

13 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

PC Jeweller Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

1 Oct 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

11 Sep 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

PC Jeweller Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:51 PM
Dec-2024Nov-2024Oct-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.51%

Non-Promoter- 6.75%

Institutions: 6.75%

Non-Institutions: 49.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

PC Jeweller Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

465.4

465.4

465.4

465.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,432.53

3,079.65

3,418.39

3,809.94

Net Worth

2,897.93

3,545.05

3,883.79

4,275.34

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,669.34

4,938.59

9,485.5

8,099.44

yoy growth (%)

-45.94

-47.93

17.11

11.99

Raw materials

-2,139.11

-4,294.03

-8,142.47

-7,072.36

As % of sales

80.13

86.94

85.84

87.31

Employee costs

-40.55

-71.57

-89.69

-78.6

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.41

123.54

770.17

566.4

Depreciation

-33.26

-34.66

-20.46

-22.01

Tax paid

56.43

-45.04

-202.77

-135.87

Working capital

240.04

1,328.8

1,055.93

473.91

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-45.94

-47.93

17.11

11.99

Op profit growth

-10.88

-54.71

31.69

0.13

EBIT growth

-19.15

-54.04

27.38

7.68

Net profit growth

-22.49

-86.16

31.79

7.81

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

605.4

2,472.68

1,606.13

2,826.34

5,206.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

605.4

2,472.68

1,606.13

2,826.34

5,206.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

64.47

163.25

52.81

24.08

80.42

View Annually Results

PC Jeweller Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

777.8

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.65

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT PC Jeweller Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Balram Garg

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vijay Panwar

Whole Time Director

Ramesh Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Sannovanda Machaiah Swathi

Additional Director

Mahesh Agarwal

Executive Director & CFO

VISHAN DEO

Additional Director

Farangi Lal Kansal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by PC Jeweller Ltd

Summary

PC Jeweller Limited was incorporated on April 13, 2005 as a Private Limited Company under the name P Chand Jewellers Private Limited. Further, the name of the Company was changed to PC Jewellers Private Limited on October 16, 2007 and PC Jeweller Private Limited on December 9, 2009. The Company then converted into a Public Limited Company on August 2, 2011, to which the name changed to PC Jeweller Limited.PC Jeweller Limited (PCJ) is one of the leading jewellery companies in India. The company offers a wide range of products including gold jewellery, diamond jewellery and other jewellery with a thrust on diamond jewellery and jewellery for weddings. In March 2018, the Company has 92 showrooms in 75 cities, out of which 82 showrooms are company- owned and remaining 10 franchisee showrooms. One of the leading jewellery brands in the country, PCJ houses diverse collections in varieties of diamond, stones, gold, polki and kundan. As on March 31, 2018, the company has wholly owned non-material subsidiary and step down subsidiary companies, namely PC Universal Pvt. Ltd., Transforming Retail Pvt. Ltd., Luxury Products Trendsetter Pvt. Ltd., PC Jeweller Global DMCC and Comercializadora Internacional PC Jeweller International S.A.S.In addition to the sale of jewellery through its showrooms, the company also sells gold and diamond jewellery through online sales on its website. It also exports gold and diamond jewellery on a wholesale basis to international distributors in Dubai and Hon
Company FAQs

What is the PC Jeweller Ltd share price today?

The PC Jeweller Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹14.54 today.

What is the Market Cap of PC Jeweller Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PC Jeweller Ltd is ₹7852.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of PC Jeweller Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of PC Jeweller Ltd is 0 and 2.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of PC Jeweller Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PC Jeweller Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PC Jeweller Ltd is ₹4.41 and ₹19.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of PC Jeweller Ltd?

PC Jeweller Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.50%, 3 Years at 78.54%, 1 Year at 167.66%, 6 Month at 199.02%, 3 Month at -8.38% and 1 Month at -8.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of PC Jeweller Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of PC Jeweller Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.52 %
Institutions - 6.76 %
Public - 49.72 %

QUICKLINKS FOR PC Jeweller Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

