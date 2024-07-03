Summary

PC Jeweller Limited was incorporated on April 13, 2005 as a Private Limited Company under the name P Chand Jewellers Private Limited. Further, the name of the Company was changed to PC Jewellers Private Limited on October 16, 2007 and PC Jeweller Private Limited on December 9, 2009. The Company then converted into a Public Limited Company on August 2, 2011, to which the name changed to PC Jeweller Limited.PC Jeweller Limited (PCJ) is one of the leading jewellery companies in India. The company offers a wide range of products including gold jewellery, diamond jewellery and other jewellery with a thrust on diamond jewellery and jewellery for weddings. In March 2018, the Company has 92 showrooms in 75 cities, out of which 82 showrooms are company- owned and remaining 10 franchisee showrooms. One of the leading jewellery brands in the country, PCJ houses diverse collections in varieties of diamond, stones, gold, polki and kundan. As on March 31, 2018, the company has wholly owned non-material subsidiary and step down subsidiary companies, namely PC Universal Pvt. Ltd., Transforming Retail Pvt. Ltd., Luxury Products Trendsetter Pvt. Ltd., PC Jeweller Global DMCC and Comercializadora Internacional PC Jeweller International S.A.S.In addition to the sale of jewellery through its showrooms, the company also sells gold and diamond jewellery through online sales on its website. It also exports gold and diamond jewellery on a wholesale basis to international distributors in Dubai and Hon

