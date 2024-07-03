SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹15.31
Prev. Close₹15.31
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,226.99
Day's High₹15.38
Day's Low₹14.54
52 Week's High₹19.3
52 Week's Low₹4.41
Book Value₹6.47
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,852.88
P/E0
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
465.4
465.4
465.4
465.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,432.53
3,079.65
3,418.39
3,809.94
Net Worth
2,897.93
3,545.05
3,883.79
4,275.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,669.34
4,938.59
9,485.5
8,099.44
yoy growth (%)
-45.94
-47.93
17.11
11.99
Raw materials
-2,139.11
-4,294.03
-8,142.47
-7,072.36
As % of sales
80.13
86.94
85.84
87.31
Employee costs
-40.55
-71.57
-89.69
-78.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.41
123.54
770.17
566.4
Depreciation
-33.26
-34.66
-20.46
-22.01
Tax paid
56.43
-45.04
-202.77
-135.87
Working capital
240.04
1,328.8
1,055.93
473.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-45.94
-47.93
17.11
11.99
Op profit growth
-10.88
-54.71
31.69
0.13
EBIT growth
-19.15
-54.04
27.38
7.68
Net profit growth
-22.49
-86.16
31.79
7.81
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
605.4
2,472.68
1,606.13
2,826.34
5,206.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
605.4
2,472.68
1,606.13
2,826.34
5,206.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
64.47
163.25
52.81
24.08
80.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,451.65
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
777.8
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.65
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Balram Garg
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vijay Panwar
Whole Time Director
Ramesh Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Sannovanda Machaiah Swathi
Additional Director
Mahesh Agarwal
Executive Director & CFO
VISHAN DEO
Additional Director
Farangi Lal Kansal
Summary
PC Jeweller Limited was incorporated on April 13, 2005 as a Private Limited Company under the name P Chand Jewellers Private Limited. Further, the name of the Company was changed to PC Jewellers Private Limited on October 16, 2007 and PC Jeweller Private Limited on December 9, 2009. The Company then converted into a Public Limited Company on August 2, 2011, to which the name changed to PC Jeweller Limited.PC Jeweller Limited (PCJ) is one of the leading jewellery companies in India. The company offers a wide range of products including gold jewellery, diamond jewellery and other jewellery with a thrust on diamond jewellery and jewellery for weddings. In March 2018, the Company has 92 showrooms in 75 cities, out of which 82 showrooms are company- owned and remaining 10 franchisee showrooms. One of the leading jewellery brands in the country, PCJ houses diverse collections in varieties of diamond, stones, gold, polki and kundan. As on March 31, 2018, the company has wholly owned non-material subsidiary and step down subsidiary companies, namely PC Universal Pvt. Ltd., Transforming Retail Pvt. Ltd., Luxury Products Trendsetter Pvt. Ltd., PC Jeweller Global DMCC and Comercializadora Internacional PC Jeweller International S.A.S.In addition to the sale of jewellery through its showrooms, the company also sells gold and diamond jewellery through online sales on its website. It also exports gold and diamond jewellery on a wholesale basis to international distributors in Dubai and Hon
The PC Jeweller Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹14.54 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PC Jeweller Ltd is ₹7852.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of PC Jeweller Ltd is 0 and 2.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PC Jeweller Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PC Jeweller Ltd is ₹4.41 and ₹19.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
PC Jeweller Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.50%, 3 Years at 78.54%, 1 Year at 167.66%, 6 Month at 199.02%, 3 Month at -8.38% and 1 Month at -8.49%.
