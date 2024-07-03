PC Jeweller Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
556.91
2,299.31
1,417.5
1,958.03
4,292.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
556.91
2,299.31
1,417.5
1,958.03
4,292.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
53.42
165.23
13.95
21.07
56.37
Total Income
610.33
2,464.54
1,431.45
1,979.1
4,348.47
Total Expenditure
726.62
2,031.04
1,323.13
1,673.73
3,866.88
PBIDT
-116.29
433.5
108.32
305.37
481.59
Interest
374.95
368.47
322.89
298.7
275.89
PBDT
-491.24
65.03
-214.57
6.67
205.7
Depreciation
16.3
20.49
20.89
26.63
30.19
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.8
-56.28
-18.93
-20.87
59.7
Deferred Tax
-0.62
1.59
1.49
-1.5
-5.38
Reported Profit After Tax
-507.72
99.23
-218.02
2.41
121.19
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-507.72
99.23
-218.02
2.41
121.19
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-507.72
99.23
-218.02
2.41
121.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-10.91
2.13
-4.68
0.06
3.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
465.4
465.4
465.4
395.07
395
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-20.88
18.85
7.64
15.59
11.22
PBDTM(%)
-88.2
2.82
-15.13
0.34
4.79
PATM(%)
-91.16
4.31
-15.38
0.12
2.82
