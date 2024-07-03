iifl-logo-icon 1
PC Jeweller Ltd Nine Monthly Results

15.08
(-1.11%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

556.91

2,299.31

1,417.5

1,958.03

4,292.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

556.91

2,299.31

1,417.5

1,958.03

4,292.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

53.42

165.23

13.95

21.07

56.37

Total Income

610.33

2,464.54

1,431.45

1,979.1

4,348.47

Total Expenditure

726.62

2,031.04

1,323.13

1,673.73

3,866.88

PBIDT

-116.29

433.5

108.32

305.37

481.59

Interest

374.95

368.47

322.89

298.7

275.89

PBDT

-491.24

65.03

-214.57

6.67

205.7

Depreciation

16.3

20.49

20.89

26.63

30.19

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.8

-56.28

-18.93

-20.87

59.7

Deferred Tax

-0.62

1.59

1.49

-1.5

-5.38

Reported Profit After Tax

-507.72

99.23

-218.02

2.41

121.19

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-507.72

99.23

-218.02

2.41

121.19

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-507.72

99.23

-218.02

2.41

121.19

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-10.91

2.13

-4.68

0.06

3.07

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

465.4

465.4

465.4

395.07

395

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-20.88

18.85

7.64

15.59

11.22

PBDTM(%)

-88.2

2.82

-15.13

0.34

4.79

PATM(%)

-91.16

4.31

-15.38

0.12

2.82

