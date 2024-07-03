PC Jeweller Ltd Quarterly Results

iifl-logo-icon 1
Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

504.97

401.15

48.49

40.06

449.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

504.97

401.15

48.49

40.06

449.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

43.57

38.63

11.05

3.42

45.07

Total Income

548.54

439.78

59.54

43.48

494.24

Total Expenditure

419.2

349.58

50.07

113.12

502.82

PBIDT

129.34

90.2

9.47

-69.64

-8.58

Interest

1.63

1.79

129.63

126.21

123.7

PBDT

127.71

88.41

-120.16

-195.85

-132.28

Depreciation

4.29

3.77

4.07

4.8

4.87

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-42.46

-71.39

0

0

0.8

Deferred Tax

-13

-0.03

-2.59

-2.67

0.18

Reported Profit After Tax

178.88

156.06

-121.64

-197.98

-138.13

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

178.88

156.06

-121.64

-197.98

-138.13

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

178.88

156.06

-121.64

-197.98

-138.13

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.84

3.35

-2.61

-4.25

-2.97

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

465.4

465.4

465.4

465.4

465.4

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

25.61

22.48

19.52

-173.83

-1.91

PBDTM(%)

25.29

22.03

-247.8

-488.89

-29.44

PATM(%)

35.42

38.9

-250.85

-494.2

-30.75

QUICKLINKS FOR PC Jeweller Ltd

