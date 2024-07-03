PC Jeweller Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
504.97
401.15
48.49
40.06
449.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
504.97
401.15
48.49
40.06
449.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
43.57
38.63
11.05
3.42
45.07
Total Income
548.54
439.78
59.54
43.48
494.24
Total Expenditure
419.2
349.58
50.07
113.12
502.82
PBIDT
129.34
90.2
9.47
-69.64
-8.58
Interest
1.63
1.79
129.63
126.21
123.7
PBDT
127.71
88.41
-120.16
-195.85
-132.28
Depreciation
4.29
3.77
4.07
4.8
4.87
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-42.46
-71.39
0
0
0.8
Deferred Tax
-13
-0.03
-2.59
-2.67
0.18
Reported Profit After Tax
178.88
156.06
-121.64
-197.98
-138.13
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
178.88
156.06
-121.64
-197.98
-138.13
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
178.88
156.06
-121.64
-197.98
-138.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.84
3.35
-2.61
-4.25
-2.97
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
465.4
465.4
465.4
465.4
465.4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.61
22.48
19.52
-173.83
-1.91
PBDTM(%)
25.29
22.03
-247.8
-488.89
-29.44
PATM(%)
35.42
38.9
-250.85
-494.2
-30.75
