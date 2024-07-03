PC Jeweller Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
906.12
88.55
516.85
1,027.68
1,445
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
906.12
88.55
516.85
1,027.68
1,445
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
82.2
14.47
50
26.54
136.71
Total Income
988.32
103.02
566.85
1,054.22
1,581.71
Total Expenditure
768.78
163.19
613.51
1,011.55
1,213.08
PBIDT
219.54
-60.17
-46.66
42.67
368.63
Interest
3.42
255.83
248.74
248.53
243.47
PBDT
216.12
-316
-295.4
-205.86
125.16
Depreciation
8.06
8.87
11.5
13.8
13.43
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-113.85
0
0.8
-5.76
-50.52
Deferred Tax
-13.02
-5.26
2.05
149.65
1.9
Reported Profit After Tax
334.93
-319.61
-309.75
-363.55
160.35
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
334.93
-319.61
-309.75
-363.55
160.35
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
334.93
-319.61
-309.75
-363.55
160.35
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.2
0
-6.66
0
3.45
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
465.4
465.4
465.4
465.4
465.4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
24.22
-67.95
-9.02
4.15
25.51
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
36.96
-360.93
-59.93
-35.37
11.09
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.