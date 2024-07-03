iifl-logo-icon 1
PC Jeweller Ltd Half Yearly Results

15.08
(-1.11%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

906.12

88.55

516.85

1,027.68

1,445

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

906.12

88.55

516.85

1,027.68

1,445

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

82.2

14.47

50

26.54

136.71

Total Income

988.32

103.02

566.85

1,054.22

1,581.71

Total Expenditure

768.78

163.19

613.51

1,011.55

1,213.08

PBIDT

219.54

-60.17

-46.66

42.67

368.63

Interest

3.42

255.83

248.74

248.53

243.47

PBDT

216.12

-316

-295.4

-205.86

125.16

Depreciation

8.06

8.87

11.5

13.8

13.43

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-113.85

0

0.8

-5.76

-50.52

Deferred Tax

-13.02

-5.26

2.05

149.65

1.9

Reported Profit After Tax

334.93

-319.61

-309.75

-363.55

160.35

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

334.93

-319.61

-309.75

-363.55

160.35

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

334.93

-319.61

-309.75

-363.55

160.35

EPS (Unit Curr.)

7.2

0

-6.66

0

3.45

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

465.4

465.4

465.4

465.4

465.4

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

24.22

-67.95

-9.02

4.15

25.51

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

36.96

-360.93

-59.93

-35.37

11.09

