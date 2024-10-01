Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,669.34
4,938.59
9,485.5
8,099.44
yoy growth (%)
-45.94
-47.93
17.11
11.99
Raw materials
-2,139.11
-4,294.03
-8,142.47
-7,072.36
As % of sales
80.13
86.94
85.84
87.31
Employee costs
-40.55
-71.57
-89.69
-78.6
As % of sales
1.51
1.44
0.94
0.97
Other costs
-89
-123.36
-260.38
-194.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.33
2.49
2.74
2.4
Operating profit
400.68
449.63
992.96
753.97
OPM
15.01
9.1
10.46
9.3
Depreciation
-33.26
-34.66
-20.46
-22.01
Interest expense
-393.68
-368.88
-301.29
-274.71
Other income
30.67
77.45
98.96
109.15
Profit before tax
4.41
123.54
770.17
566.4
Taxes
56.43
-45.04
-202.77
-135.87
Tax rate
1,279.59
-36.45
-26.32
-23.98
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
60.84
78.5
567.4
430.53
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
60.84
78.5
567.4
430.53
yoy growth (%)
-22.49
-86.16
31.79
7.81
NPM
2.27
1.58
5.98
5.31
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.