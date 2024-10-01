iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

PC Jeweller Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.26
(4.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR PC Jeweller Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,669.34

4,938.59

9,485.5

8,099.44

yoy growth (%)

-45.94

-47.93

17.11

11.99

Raw materials

-2,139.11

-4,294.03

-8,142.47

-7,072.36

As % of sales

80.13

86.94

85.84

87.31

Employee costs

-40.55

-71.57

-89.69

-78.6

As % of sales

1.51

1.44

0.94

0.97

Other costs

-89

-123.36

-260.38

-194.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.33

2.49

2.74

2.4

Operating profit

400.68

449.63

992.96

753.97

OPM

15.01

9.1

10.46

9.3

Depreciation

-33.26

-34.66

-20.46

-22.01

Interest expense

-393.68

-368.88

-301.29

-274.71

Other income

30.67

77.45

98.96

109.15

Profit before tax

4.41

123.54

770.17

566.4

Taxes

56.43

-45.04

-202.77

-135.87

Tax rate

1,279.59

-36.45

-26.32

-23.98

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

60.84

78.5

567.4

430.53

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

60.84

78.5

567.4

430.53

yoy growth (%)

-22.49

-86.16

31.79

7.81

NPM

2.27

1.58

5.98

5.31

PC Jeweller : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Oct 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR PC Jeweller Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.